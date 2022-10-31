Read full article on original website
Dartmouth Shopping Center Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal
DARTMOUTH — A Boston-based retail broker has announced the sale of Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center for a whopping $27.3 million in October. Atlantic Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Boston-based retail brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, said the shopping center at Faunce Corner Mall Road includes Kohls, Bob's Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone.
Topgolf coming to Massachusetts, expected to open in 2023
Topgolf is opening its first permanent Massachusetts location in 2023. The company, which has 81 other locations, is bringing its “technology-driven experience” to Canton, which will be the first location in Massachusetts and is projected to open in late 2023. “We get asked all the time when we’re...
WJLA
Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
Wait Until You See the Inside of This Stunning $30 Million Massachusetts Beach House
This is one of those out-of-the-movies homes where dreams are made. You never get to see it from the road, because it's hidden behind tall wrought iron gates and surrounded by incredible, lush trees and bushes that add to its mystique. This luxurious beach house on the Cape is in...
Police identify man killed in Chatham basement house fire
Authorities identified the person killed in Monday afternoon’s fatal Chatham house fire. Jason A. Custodie was identified as the victim of the house fire, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. He was identified as the owner of the Cape Cod area home that caught fire Monday.
capecod.com
Man airlifted after saw accident in Harwich
HARWICH – A man reportedly amputated some fingers in a saw accident. Rescuers responded to a residence on Route 28 by Depot Road around 8 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Husband of Newly Identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Was Fingered in Double Murder
The husband of Ruth Marie Terry, the infamous “Lady of the Dunes” whose real identity was only uncovered on Monday, was arrested for killing a previous wife and daughter in 1960, according to a report that year by the United Press International. Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who hopped between at least four wives, was suspected of killing his second wife, Manzanita Rockwell, and her daughter, Dolores Mearns, after the unidentified remains of a young woman were discovered in a basement septic tank beneath where Muldavin lived and worked. For unclear reasons, Muldavin was given a suspended sentence and freed just two years later. In February 1974, after another wife and a grand larceny charge, Muldavin got hitched to Terry in Nevada. A newspaper report at the time noted that Muldavin, under the pseudonym Michael Strong, bought a sports car and “drove across the country to Provincetown, Mass.” Terry’s remains would be found in July of that year, partially decapitated, handless, and lying on a towel nude on sand dunes just outside the town at the tip of Cape Cod.Read it at Boston Globe
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts nursing home workers charged with stealing from bank accounts of residents
BOSTON – Two individuals have been indicted in connection with allegations they abused their positions as long-term care facility or nursing home employees to fraudulently access and steal from the bank accounts of nursing home residents, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Caroline Khan, 54, of Brighton, was indicted...
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
newbedfordguide.com
Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford
At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police introduce comfort dog Finlay
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Chief Lennon is proud to introduce the newest Officer of the Yarmouth Police Department. Canine Officer Finley was officially sworn in as the first YPD Comfort Dog. Finley is from Freedom Labradors in Sandwich and will be paired with Officer Sean Brewer when she completes her training.
Carlos, Luis Alves-Silva held on $25K bail in Worcester warehouse shooting
Two brothers charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, were each ordered held on $25,000 cash bail Thursday in Worcester District Court. Carlos Alves-Silva, 20, and Luis Alves-Silva, 19, both of Fall...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft
ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
capecod.com
Man seriously injured in fall from boat at Sandwich Marina
SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a boat onto a dock. The incident happened at the Sandwich Marina off Ed Moffitt Drive around 10 AM Monday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Henry T. Wing School on Water Street to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Magic of Lights tickets on sale for Gillette Stadium holiday event
The festive holiday event at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium known as Magic of Lights now has tickets on sale for what will be its third consecutive, and last ever, lights display. The event, which is presented by Family Entertainment Live, is taking place daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
New Bedford Man Dies in Connecticut Crash
NEW HAVEN, CT — New Haven police have confirmed that a New Bedford man was killed in a five-car crash that injured seven other people in an early Sunday morning incident that may be connected to drag racing. New Haven Police Public Information Officer Scott Shumway said 30-year-old Carlos...
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts recovering
NORWOOD, Mass. — A young dog found suffering from severe burns to 20 percent of its body two months ago is continuing its recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tuesday. The mixed-breed dog, now named Annie was found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue...
