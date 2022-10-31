Read full article on original website
Putin endorses evacuation of parts of Ukraine's Kherson region
FRONTLINE WEST OF KHERSON, Ukraine/KYIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly endorsed the evacuation of civilians from parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Friday, the latest sign of Russia's retreat in one of the most bitterly contested areas in Ukraine.
Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report -think tank
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the United States said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery.
War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt
BERLIN (AP) — When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don’t expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there are...
US B-1B bomber to join S. Korea joint air drills: official
A US B-1B strategic bomber will participate in the ongoing joint air drills with South Korea on Saturday, a defence ministry official in Seoul told AFP, a show of force after a blitz of missile launches by North Korea. A South Korean defence ministry official told AFP that a US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber would participate on the last day of the exercises, dubbed Vigilant Storm, which were originally scheduled from Monday to Friday this week.
UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for the 30th year, with the Biden administration continuing former President Donald Trump’s opposition and refusing to return to the Obama administration’s 2016 abstention. The vote in the...
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month, while reiterating its request for a sit-down interview. The panel — comprised of seven...
Saturday Essay: Protect American refinery capacity
Recent natural disasters, world events, and regional refinery disruptions have brought the need to protect American refining capacity front and center. If the Biden Administration really wants to protect consumers against rising gas prices and fuel-supply disruptions, gimmicks like draining our strategic petroleum reserves will not do the trick. President Biden should direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take the one move that could save consumers at the pump while protecting American fuel supplies: reform the Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS. Daily headlines highlight how America’s energy security has diminished. In the days leading up to Hurricane Ian, BP and Chevron cut offshore oil production ahead of the storm, which accounts for 15 percent of the nation’s crude oil production.
Reports say China aiming for less disruptive COVID policies
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese officials are trying to quell an outcry over the death of a 3-year-old boy from a quarantined residential compound that added to public anger at anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes. The boy died at a hospital in Lanzhou of...
UN chief warns planet is heading toward `climate chaos’
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” and urged global leaders at the upcoming climate summit in Egypt to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy.
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut, bought properties
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut provision in 2017 that benefitted his former plastics company and many others as his family was acquiring properties around the country, a newspaper review of property records revealed. The tax cut to companies called...
Spanberger, Vega in tight race for Virginia’s 7th District
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — While campaigning recently for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in northern Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine made the case that the former CIA officer and two-term incumbent had carved out a dramatically outsized influence during her relatively short tenure. He also had...
