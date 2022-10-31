Recent natural disasters, world events, and regional refinery disruptions have brought the need to protect American refining capacity front and center. If the Biden Administration really wants to protect consumers against rising gas prices and fuel-supply disruptions, gimmicks like draining our strategic petroleum reserves will not do the trick. President Biden should direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take the one move that could save consumers at the pump while protecting American fuel supplies: reform the Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS. Daily headlines highlight how America’s energy security has diminished. In the days leading up to Hurricane Ian, BP and Chevron cut offshore oil production ahead of the storm, which accounts for 15 percent of the nation’s crude oil production.

