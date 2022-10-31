Read full article on original website
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Ex-MVP begs Aaron Judge to leave the Yankees: ‘The place is a dump and the fans are awful’
This won’t sit well with New York Yankees fans. Former American League MVP Jose Canseco was busy Tuesday on Twitter, literally begging outfielder Aaron Judge to bolt the Bronx as a free agent. Run run don’t walk for the nearest exit get out of New York the place is...
3 reasons Yankees must NOT re-sign Aaron Judge after falling short of World Series
The New York Yankees are shifting their attention to free agency after laboring through another rough postseason campaign. The biggest item on their to-do list involves re-signing Aaron Judge in free agency, and the early returns show that that may be easier said than done. Judge is coming off the...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
WGMD Radio
Astros’ Justin Verlander meets Phillies fan who flipped him the bird: ‘He had a great sense of humor’
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird after getting it shown to him by a Phillies fan as the team’s bus entered Citizens Bank Park prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the game pushed to Tuesday night due to inclement...
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve and Wife Nina Altuve’s Relationship Timeline
Teenage sweethearts! José Altuve and his wife, Nina Altuve, have been together for more than a decade. The Astros player met Nina while growing up in Venezuela. The two were reportedly wed as teenagers and have been together ever since. In 2017, Nina shared a throwback photo of the couple at a young age via […]
Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”
For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Look: Jill Biden's Comment On The Astros Is Going Viral
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden isn't pulling any punches when it comes to her commentary on the World Series. While at a Pittsburgh fundraiser, the First Lady started talking about how "there are some things that rise above partisan lines." She then took a jab at the Houston Astros. Dr....
3 Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 5 loss to Houston
With their loss in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies now have a very uphill climb against the Houston Astros. Heading back to Houston with a 3-2 deficit and with the Astros needing just one win to capture their first World Series title since 2017, the Phillies will need to get much better production at the plate if they have any hope to win two consecutive games at Minute Maid Park.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Rhys Hoskins’ wife goes viral for cool gesture to Phillies fans
Rhys Hoskins’ wife went viral on Tuesday night for her cool gesture for Philadelphia Phillies fans. Hoskins’ wife Jayme was spotted buying a bunch of beers during Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Hoskins bought 50 beers in total and distributed them to some...
Golf Digest
Infamous 71-year-old whale Mattress Mack nearly got in a fist fight with Phillies fans at Game 3
Tuesday night was not a great night for Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. The 71-year-old whale best known for staking huge money on the Astros’ various World Series campaigns, stands to win a record $75 million should the ‘Stros beat the Phillies in the Fall Classic. There’s just one slight problem:
The Yankees may have a new super utilityman on the roster
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
Red Sox giving ex-Yankees southpaw good look over with contract option looming
The Boston Red Sox are doing their due diligence on former New York Yankees left-hander James Paxton. The Boston Globe reports the Red Sox brought Paxton to Boston for an exam after the season. “Broadly speaking, everything was on track. Everything is as expected,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer...
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale makes unsurprising decision
In theory, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale could have become a free agent this offseason. He had received an opt-out clause in the five year, $145 million extension that he signed after the 2018 season, allowing him to return to the market following the 2022 campaign. Doing so would mean forgoing the final two years, and $55 million, on that deal.
Yardbarker
Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers
If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
Mattress Mack gets into heated altercation with Phillies fans at World Series Game 3
Astros superfan and furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale had a miserable night at Tuesday night’s World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia, where he was confronted by hecklers in a heated confrontation at Citizens Bank Park.
Country Star Tim McGraw Wore His Dad's Jersey To The Phillies World Series Game, And The Crowd Went Nuts
Tim McGraw wore his dad Tug McGraw's jersey to the Phillies game. The crowd loved it.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
