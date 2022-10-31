ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Teresa Woodruff named interim president at Michigan State

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgjGI_0it7m96S00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees held a special meeting Monday where they announced a new interim president.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley announced his resignation earlier in October, saying he had lost confidence in the Board and could no longer continue to serve in good conscience. Stanley gave the school a 90-day notice from Oct. 13.

On Monday, the Board announced they have accepted Stanley’s resignation and said that Teresa Woodruff will serve as interim president starting Nov. 4.

Woodruff currently serves as Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Michigan State University.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this great institution at this moment in our shared history,” said Woodruff. “My focus will be on fostering a culture of trust, safety and open communication for all Spartans.”

Woodruff’s understanding of MSU and her connections to the academic missions of the university, Board Chair Dianne Byrum said.

“Dr. Woodruff is well positioned to lead our institution at this time while providing inspirational leadership for the university and ensuring we continue on the path toward academic and research excellence,” said Byrum. “The board has full confidence in her ability to move our strategic plans forward and ensure a safe and inclusive campus for all Spartans.”

The Board had not spoken much publicly until the last few days. On Friday, they had their monthly meeting where students and faculty packed the room for the first scheduled trustees meeting since the major announcement.

MSU trustees respond to criticism after Stanley resigns

Woodruff got a Ph.D. in biochemistry, molecular biology and cell biology from Northwestern University and holds a bachelor’s in zoology and chemistry from Olivet Nazarene University.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

MSU upgrades to centralized security system

EAST LANSING, Mich. ( WLNS) – Leaders at Michigan State University said a new upgrade will campus safer while making it easier for police to respond in case of an emergency. University officials announced this week that a new operations center would track the school’s more than 2,000 existing cameras, alarms and call boxes from […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

New research highlights racial disparities in Jackson Co.

New research highlights racial disparities in Jackson Co. New research highlights racial disparities in Jackson …. New research highlights racial disparities in Jackson Co. Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing. Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing. LPD UNSAFE AND UNSAINTARY CONDITIONS. LPD UNSAFE AND...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

New Lansing mural features Burt Reynolds playing a flaming flute

New Lansing mural features Burt Reynolds playing a flaming flute. New Lansing mural features Burt Reynolds playing …. New Lansing mural features Burt Reynolds playing a flaming flute. Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing. Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing. LPD UNSAFE AND UNSAINTARY...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Four more MSU football players suspended for tunnel fight

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State has announced that four more football players are being suspended for their role in a fight​ in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, bringing the total to eight. The incident has become a national story, with several Michigan State players appearing to team up on two Michigan football players after the […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

MDOT officials hear from East Lansing community on noise barrier

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thursday’s meeting at Red Ceder Elementary is giving people a chance to take a closer look at the proposed sites of noise barriers, as well as hear findings from a noise study conducted earlier this year. MDOT officials say the major construction project would tackle rebuilding the highway between I-96 […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Whitmer, Dixon make final pushes ahead of election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer rallied voters in Lansing on Tuesday, touting her record over the last 4 years. “We’ve made progress for when it comes to education, roads, public safety, our fundamental rights are in this ballot too, right? Everything from our voting rights to our reproductive rights,” said Whitmer. Another topic? Claims […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy