Teresa Woodruff named interim president at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees held a special meeting Monday where they announced a new interim president.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley announced his resignation earlier in October, saying he had lost confidence in the Board and could no longer continue to serve in good conscience. Stanley gave the school a 90-day notice from Oct. 13.

On Monday, the Board announced they have accepted Stanley’s resignation and said that Teresa Woodruff will serve as interim president starting Nov. 4.

Woodruff currently serves as Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Michigan State University.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this great institution at this moment in our shared history,” said Woodruff. “My focus will be on fostering a culture of trust, safety and open communication for all Spartans.”

Woodruff’s understanding of MSU and her connections to the academic missions of the university, Board Chair Dianne Byrum said.

“Dr. Woodruff is well positioned to lead our institution at this time while providing inspirational leadership for the university and ensuring we continue on the path toward academic and research excellence,” said Byrum. “The board has full confidence in her ability to move our strategic plans forward and ensure a safe and inclusive campus for all Spartans.”

The Board had not spoken much publicly until the last few days. On Friday, they had their monthly meeting where students and faculty packed the room for the first scheduled trustees meeting since the major announcement.

Woodruff got a Ph.D. in biochemistry, molecular biology and cell biology from Northwestern University and holds a bachelor’s in zoology and chemistry from Olivet Nazarene University.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.