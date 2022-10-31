ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Von Miller Had Question for Aaron Rodgers During Bills’ Win Over Packers

The Buffalo pass rusher asked the Packers quarterback about Green Bay’s offensive play selection.

There’s no question that the Packers ’ new-look receiving corps and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers have struggled with consistency in the passing game this season.

That’s never been more apparent than following Green Bay’s 27–17 loss to Buffalo on Sunday Night Football in which the Packers, down multiple scores late, continued to run the football instead of putting the ball in the air with their star quarterback.

It was puzzling to fans watching around the country on Sunday night, and it was equally as puzzling to Bills star pass rusher Von Miller.

In fact, according to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News , things apparently got so bad during the game that Miller asked Rodgers if the Packers were going to start passing the ball more.

Rodgers finished the game 19-for-30 passing for 203 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also was sacked twice.

Green Bay needs to garner more confidence in the passing game to turn its season around. With the loss to Buffalo, the Packers are 3–5 through eight games this season. Green Bay plays at Detroit (1-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

