Cormac Roth, Musician and Son of Tim Roth, Dies at 25

By Mike Barnes
 4 days ago

He died after a yearlong battle with Stage 3 germ cell cancer.

Cormac Roth Courtesy of Tim Roth
Cormac Roth, a musician and son of British actor Tim Roth, has died after a yearlong battle with Stage 3 germ cell cancer, his family announced Monday. He was 25.

“On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer,” read a statement. “He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end.”

Cormac Roth wrote on Instagram in July that he had been diagnosed with the disease in November.

“Since then I’ve been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it,” he wrote. “Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries, etc. It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it. It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how and kill it.”

He died in Los Angeles.

A graduate of Bennington College, Roth was a guitarist, composer and producer who worked on the 2020 film New Order. His family called him “an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love for making music stretched back to when his guitar was bigger than he was.”

They added: “The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.

“In Cormac’s words: ‘Make sure you do the things you love.'”

Survivors include his parents, Tim and Nikki, and his older brother, Hunter.

