Aurora, CO

Officers investigating shooting that left 1 with serious injuries

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Multiple officers responded to a shooting near 13th and Jasper in Aurora Monday morning.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called to the 15700 block of East 13th Place at 6:40 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

APD said one victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and that the suspect in the shooting was known to the victim.

Officers are still in the area working to gather evidence and speak with witnesses. Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, FOX31 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

