Tracey Folly

Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
I'm in the Disney College Program, so I work in the Disney parks and get free access for 9 months. The rules are strict and the days are long, but I love it.

Cassie Schoene was a sophomore in college when she got into Disney's college program. She loves working at Epcot and says she's saving money by using the cast discounts. However, being in the program often means working long, unsocial hours and strict attendance rules. I was a sophomore at Drake...
