17-year-old among 5 killed in Chicago shootings over weekend, 30 others wounded

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZT2L_0it7lwrf00

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was among five people killed, and a 12-year-old boy was among 30 others wounded by gunfire over the weekend in Chicago.

The 17-year-old was found about 7 p.m. Saturday. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head while in the passenger seat of a car parked in an alley in the 1900 block of South State Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man was shot to death while driving in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood Saturday afternoon. He was traveling west about 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 17th Street when he was shot in the lower back, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital , where he died.

Saturday morning, a man was killed in Austin on the West Side. The man, 26, was outside in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue when he was shot in his abdomen, right bicep and right knee about 10:35 a.m., police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was found dead Saturday night near the front of a residence in Roseland on the Far South Side. The 27-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the neck about 6:15 p.m. in the 400 block of West 104th Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was fatally shot early Sunday in Montclare on the Northwest Side. The woman, 20, was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue when someone inside a car opened fire about 3:10 a.m., striking her in the head, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman was the first person killed in the Montclare neighborhood so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The neighborhood has recorded four murders since 2018.

A 15-year-old boy was among six people shot over half an hour early Sunday. About 2 a.m., the teen was walking with another person in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was shot in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

About 2:25 a.m., two men, 27 and 25, were sitting in a parked car in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street when someone inside another car opened fire, striking them both, officials said. The older man was dropped off at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg and was listed in critical condition, authorities said. The younger man was dropped off at the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his back.

Around the same time, a 24-year-old man was walking in the 9700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when someone in a black sedan opened fire, striking him in the right leg, police said. He went to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in good condition.

About 10 minutes earlier, two women, 25 and 23, were standing in a kitchen of a home in the 3600 block of North Newcastle Avenue when someone opened fire from outside, police said. The older woman was grazed in the left knee and was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition, police said. The younger woman was grazed in the left arm and refused medical attention.

A 12-year-old boy was struck by gunfire Saturday evening in Little Italy on the West Side. He was shot in the leg around 5 p.m. while standing near a sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 13th Street, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Another teen was wounded Friday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. The boy, 17, was on the street in the 7600 block of South Green Street when someone shot him in the left foot about 7:30 p.m., police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday in the McKinley Park neighborhood. He was found on the street about 2:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

At least 21 other people were shot between 5 p.m. Friday and early Monday in Chicago. No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments / 2

 

