iheart.com
Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse
The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
Police shoot dead tiger nicknamed ‘man-eater of Champaran’ that killed at least nine people in India
A tiger said to be behind a series of killings in the rural part of northern India, earning him the title of “maneater of Champaran”, has been shot-dead by the state police.The big cat, who lived in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was blamed for back-to-back human killings in last few weeks, totalling nine within a month, which led to an uproar in nearby villages. The hunt for the tiger — a three-year old male Bengal officially known as T-104 — was carried out by around 200 police officers and district officials and included officers patrolling...
Seven dead as helicopter crashes in huge fireball on foggy mountainside on journey to tourist hotspot in India
A HORROR helicopter crash has left seven people dead near a tourist hotspot in India. The chopper which was carrying passengers towards Guptkashi crashed on a foggy mountainside just moments after taking off sparking a massive fireball. The aircraft's pilot Anil Singh alongside six passengers boarded the plane today before...
Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster
More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
howafrica.com
Nigerian Man Rescued After Being Locked Up Inside A Room For 20 Years | Photo
Some environmental officers in Kaduna state, Nigeria, have rescued a middle-aged man who was locked up inside a room for twenty years. The officers found the man in a room inside a house situated in Benin street, central part of Kaduna metropolis on Wednesday, October, and a pungent odor was said to be oozing out of the room.
The body of a 54-year-old missing woman was found inside a 22-foot python after it swallowed her whole
A search party for a woman in Indonesia discovered an unusually bloated snake. When they cut it open, they found the missing woman's intact body.
Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks as he warns Nato against ‘global catastrophe’ – as it happened
Russian president says any direct clash with Nato troops would be ‘global catastrophe’ as he says 220,000 will be called up
Gruesome killing of 12-year-old girl shocks France and sparks far-right backlash
PARIS — The killing of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic trunk has left France “profoundly shaken” and led to accusations that far-right lawmakers have politicized her death to attack the government's immigration policies. The girl, identified by authorities only as Lola, was...
airlive.net
A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared
A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims
Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
worldanimalnews.com
Heartbreaking News As 370 Dogs & Cats Die On Board Slaughterhouse Truck Headed For Brutal Meat Trade In China; Survivors Were Rescued
Chinese animal activists have released heartbreaking footage of dead and dying dogs and cats on a truck crammed with 1,408 animals being trafficked for the meat trade in China. Three hundred and seventy dogs and cats perished on board, or shortly after removal from, what activists are calling the “death...
AOL Corp
Missing woman found in stomach of 22-foot python, Indonesian officials say
A woman who was reported missing in Indonesia was found in a python’s stomach, according to officials. The 54-year-old left to work on a rubber plantation near Jambi, on the northeast coast of Sumatra, early Sunday, Oct. 23, according to local police, KalingaTV reported. She never returned home. By...
Bodies of adult and child found in sea in search for missing gym millionaire Rainer Schaller after private plane crash
THE bodies of an adult and a child have been found at sea in a search for missing millionaire Rainer Schaller and his family after their private plane crashed off the coast of Costa Rica. Officials made the tragic find during a search for the McFit founder, 53, his girlfriend,...
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
British woman, 64, who collapsed and died on the shore in front of her partner after finishing a swim in 'rough and cold' sea in Sicily while on holiday is named
A British woman who collapsed and died on a beach in Sicily moments after she had finished a swim has been named as Deborah Hooper. Deborah, 64, was on holiday with retired accountant Andrew Ashman, 72, when she is thought to have suffered a cardiac arrest in rough seas. The...
Iranian schoolgirl ‘beaten to death for refusing to sing’ pro-regime anthem
Fresh protests ignited around Iran by 16-year-old Asra Panahi’s death after schoolgirls assaulted in raid on high school in Ardabil
howafrica.com
Kenyan Woman Accuses Saudi Arabian Employer Of Forcing Her To Breastfeed His Dogs While He Filmed | Video
A woman claims her employer forced her to breastfeed his dogs and filmed her carrying out the task. The mother had left Kenya, where she’s from, and had gone to work in Saudi Arabia, where the alleged incident took place. Francis Atwoli, Kenya’s Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
