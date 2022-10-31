ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse

The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
The Independent

Police shoot dead tiger nicknamed ‘man-eater of Champaran’ that killed at least nine people in India

A tiger said to be behind a series of killings in the rural part of northern India, earning him the title of “maneater of Champaran”, has been shot-dead by the state police.The big cat, who lived in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was blamed for back-to-back human killings in last few weeks, totalling nine within a month, which led to an uproar in nearby villages. The hunt for the tiger — a three-year old male Bengal officially known as T-104 — was carried out by around 200 police officers and district officials and included officers patrolling...
Yobonews

Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster

More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.
howafrica.com

Nigerian Man Rescued After Being Locked Up Inside A Room For 20 Years | Photo

Some environmental officers in Kaduna state, Nigeria, have rescued a middle-aged man who was locked up inside a room for twenty years. The officers found the man in a room inside a house situated in Benin street, central part of Kaduna metropolis on Wednesday, October, and a pungent odor was said to be oozing out of the room.
airlive.net

A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared

A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
Vice

Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims

Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
