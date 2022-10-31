ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Traffic: Truck crashed at Palmer exit

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8PRr_0it7lsKl00

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck crashed on the Palmer exit on Monday, causing traffic to back up.

Moose spotted during walk on Emery Street in Palmer

A 22News viewer reported that on 90 Eastbound on the Palmer exit, a truck crashed on the side of the road.

22News will continue to update this story once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill, burned by August fire, poised to reopen

After sustaining heavy damage during an overnight August fire, popular Easthampton restaurant Tavern on the Hill said Wednesday that it is poised for a December reopening. The hillside barbecue restaurant on the shoulder of Mount Tom has been closed since the night of Aug. 12, when a passing motorist reported a fire roughly half an hour after staff locked up for the night.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell

RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT. Around 2:20...
RUSSELL, MA
NBC Connecticut

Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike

A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Massachusetts State Police and local police were looking for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes, considered armed and dangerous, in Russell and Blandford, troopers said. Barnes allegedly shot someone multiple times early Friday morning.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WWLP

Orange receives $3.4M in aid for cereal factory fire cleanup

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Orange has received some assistance for the cereal factory fire cleanup. Earlier this year in June, a six alarm fire erupted in an old cereal factory building in downtown Orange. The fire spread to five surrounding buildings including an old mill. A total of $3.4 million in damages was assessed for the cleanup, which included hazardous materials.
ORANGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to fire on Davis Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Davis Street for reports of a fire Wednesday evening. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. The fire is now under control after being contained to one room of the home.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police possibly locate suspect with firearm during wellbeing check in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene in Monson after locating a man with a possible firearm inside of a residence Wednesday evening. According to Monson Police, officers responded to May Hill Road near Bumstead Road around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, officials said that...
MONSON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy