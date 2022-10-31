Traffic: Truck crashed at Palmer exit
PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck crashed on the Palmer exit on Monday, causing traffic to back up.
A 22News viewer reported that on 90 Eastbound on the Palmer exit, a truck crashed on the side of the road.
