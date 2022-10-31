ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Instagram issue locks users out of accounts

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5Dlj_0it7ldL600

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

What’s next for Twitter following Musk’s takeover?

David Gunkel, the Professor of Communications for Northern Illinois University, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what the future holds for Twitter and its users following Elon Musk’s $44 billion dollar deal to acquire the social media platform. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
WGN Radio

Mayor Lightfoot on crime, city budget, and re-election bid

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Lisa Dent to discuss public safety, why her 2023 budget is the best plan forward for the city, supporting the Chicago Police Department, and her push to keep the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Biden and Harris expected in Chicago, help with midterm elections

CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Food and water delivered to Ukrainian elderly

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including missiles that hit near the center of Kharkiv and Joseph’s travels to deliver food to the elderly. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his […]
WGN Radio

Funeral home may be required to post prices online

Melissa Dickey, the staff attorney for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), joins Lisa Dent to explain why they are proposing to modernize a 1984 rule that requires funeral businesses to provide prices to consumers when they visit or call. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy