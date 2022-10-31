ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XXL Mag

Comments / 0

Related
XXL Mag

Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.
XXL Mag

Kendrick Lamar Paris Concert Livestream – How to Watch

We are hours away from Kendrick Lamar presenting his livestream concert in Paris. Kendrick Lamar's sold-out show at the Paris' Accor Arena, as part of his The Big Steppers Tour, is set to stream live exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video. What's even better, you can watch it for free.
XXL Mag

Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Dropping Next Week

Without much fanfare, Drake and 21 Savage have announced their collaborative album, titled Her Loss, will be dropping next week. On Saturday (Oct. 22), Drake released the music video for the fan-favorite track "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 Savage, and at the end of the visual, revealed in typographic letters, "HER LOSS - ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE - OCTOBER 28, 2022." Subsequently, Republic Records, Drizzy's distribution label, shared a screenshot of the announcement on their Twitter account.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Claims Diddy and Drake Fought During a Yeezy Fashion Show and Jay-Z Broke It Up

UPDATE (Oct. 27):. Kanye West apologized to the Jewish community during his recent interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast. "I'm sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person, Ye said at the 2:21:50-mark of the interview below, which aired on Oct. 24. "I'm sorry for the way that made you feel. And I'm sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers."
XXL Mag

Desiigner Breaks Down in Tears After Takeoff’s Death, Says He’s Done With Rap

Desiigner is having a tough time dealing with the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff and says he is done with rap. On Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Desiigner went on Instagram Live after learning the news that Takeoff was shot and killed hours earlier in Houston. In the clip, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is distraught over the news that his fellow rapper has lost his life, which brought Desiigner to tears.
XXL Mag

J Prince Releases Statement Following Takeoff’s Death

J Prince has released a statement in the wake of the death of Takeoff, which occurred in the Rap-A-Lot founder's hometown of Houston. On Thursday (Nov. 3), the Texas rap patriarch shared a photo of Takeoff on Instagram along with a lengthy caption about the Migos rapper's murder, offering his condolences to the late Atlanta rhymer's friends and family.
HOUSTON, TX
XXL Mag

Bow Wow Asks Out AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill, Gets Rejected Immediately

Bow Wow tried to ask out AEW wrestler Jade Cargill on a date this week but was immediately rejected. On Monday (Oct. 31), Bow Wow hit up Twitter with a series of tweets expressing his interest in being the next rapper to get involved with professional wrestling, specifically the All Elite Wrestling organization. During his lengthy pitch to step inside the squared circle, Bow Wow took the time out to shoot his shot at wrestler Jade Cargill, asking her out on a date. However, the current AEW TBS Champion wasn't here for it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
American Songwriter

Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage. Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.
XXL Mag

Chingy Upset He’s on Viral 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List

Chingy is tight about being named on a viral Twitter list of the 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), VladTV aired a segment of a new interview with Chingy where the St. Louis, Mo. rapper is asked to address his name appearing on the viral list of top 50 worst MCs ever.
XXL Mag

Diddy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With Power Actor Michael J. Ferguson

Diddy came close to getting into a physical altercation with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson while out celebrating Halloween. Diddy dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker character from The Dark Knight movie and went out for what was supposed to be good times on Sunday night (Oct. 30). However, the celebration was briefly halted when the Bad Boy founder got into a heated argument with Michael J. Ferguson. In video of the incident, the two can been seen in each other's face while Ferguson, who played 2-Bit on Power and Power Book II: Ghost, calls Puff a pussy multiple times. Puff then begins to laugh maniacally, leaning into the character he is portraying.
XXL Mag

Trick or Treater Tells Woman Giving Out Candy He’s NBA YoungBoy, She Responds ‘I Love the NBA’ – Watch

A YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan recently went trick or treating as the famous rapper and got a hilarious response from a woman giving out candy at one house. Last night (Nov. 1), SayCheeseTV shared door-cam video of a presumed teen at a house asking for candy on Halloween. In the clip, the guy, who dons a gray hoodie, short dreadlocks and gold chains, approaches the door with a faux pumpkin full of candy.
LOUISIANA STATE
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey welcomes Christmas in a spooky-to-jolly video

Mariah Carey farewelled Halloween and officially welcomed Christmas in a spooky-to-jolly video. The superstar took to social media to visually flip the calendar and put everyone in the holiday spirit. Carey’s seasonal social post opens in a black and white setting where the singer is on a stationary...
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy