BK Property Owner is Getting Sued for Tricking 20 Immigrant Families Out of $5M

Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, his ex-wife Xiao Rong Yang, and his companies TCJ Construction Inc. and 345 Ovington LLC are getting sued for taking advantage of at least 20 Chinese immigrants and their families by illegally selling them non-existent condominiums in Bay Ridge. New York Attorney General Letitia...
BK Reader’s Voter Guide to the 2022 General Election

Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections continues through Nov. 6 in the lead-up to Election Day on Nov. 8. This guide for Brooklyn voters lists Kings County districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, New York Senate, New York Assembly and the NY State governor’s race. In some...
