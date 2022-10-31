Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
Downtown Bettendorf Business Women 2022 Bridge Ornament on Sale November 4
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — The 2022 edition of the annual Christmas ornament by the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women will be on sale beginning Friday, November 4, in select businesses. The ornament features a miniature print of an original Brad Bisbey painting of the new Interstate 74 bridge.
rcreader.com
Ascentra Hosts Community Food Drive to Benefit Davenport’s TMBC at the Lincoln Center
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Ascentra Credit Union has partnered with TMBC at the Lincoln Center to host a community food drive (November 1–15) and food collection event on November 9 that will provide food for community members surrounding the center who visit and use the growing businesses and programs in the building.
rcreader.com
Winter Nights Winter Lights Powered by MidAmerican Energy Company Opens November 18
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (November 4, 2022) — The Quad City Botanical Center is proud to announce the sixth annual Winter Nights Winter Lights Powered by MidAmerican Energy Company, opening November 18. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. Explore...
rcreader.com
Chair Yoga Session/Gilda’s Club
MUSCATINE, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational program for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, November 10, 2022, 12-1PM, at Musser Public Library in Room 301 located at 408 E 2nd St, Muscatine, Iowa 52761. Join Kelly Craft LVCYT for a chair...
rcreader.com
Goodwill of the Heartland Offers Services, Jobs, and Discounts to Military Veterans
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (November 3, 2022) — Goodwill of the Heartland works with military veterans and their families throughout the year to make sure they have the goods and services to thrive in local communities. This year, the organization wants to do even more in conjunction with Veterans Day, November 11, to honor our veterans’ service and sacrifice.
rcreader.com
Words of Resistance: Part I -- Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest
In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, a selection of winning entries will be published monthly through January.
rcreader.com
Quad City Storm's Salute to Military Paint the Ice Event, November 7
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 2, 2022) — The Quad City Storm hosts its fourth annual Salute to Military Ice Painting presented by QCA Pools and Spas Monday November 7, 9AM-7PM. Quad Citizens are invited to Vibrant Arena at the MARK to paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for the games next Thursday and Friday.
rcreader.com
Are You Ready for a Royal Weekend? MASTERWORKS II Fit for a King, November 5 and 6
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 4, 2022) — This concert rich with royalty begins with Duke Ellington’s jazz and gospel-influenced Three Black Kings. QCSO principal cellist Hannah Holman will captivate with the rich and haunting cello soliloquies of Ernest Bloch’s Schelomo, the final work of his Jewish Cycle. The King of Rock and Roll’s signature sound is alive and well in Michael Daugherty’s Dead Elvis featuring QCSO principal bassoonist Benjamin Coelho. We toast to friendship with Johann Strauss Jr’s stately Emperor Waltz, before ending the program with William Walton’s intense and cinematic Henry V Suite.
rcreader.com
Now Playing: Friday, November 4, through Thursday, November 10
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Armageddon Time (R; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, FilmScene at the Chauncey) - IMDb listing. The Banshees of Inisherin (R; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, FilmScene at the Chauncey) - IMDb listing. Black Adam (PG-13; Davenport 53rd...
rcreader.com
“Toni Morrison's 'Beloved,'” November 10
Thursday, November 10, 2 p.m. Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, 401 19th Street, Rock Island IL. One of the most universally admired novels of modern times, and the widespread controversy it has engendered, will be explored in the Rock Island Public Library's latest Frieze Lecture Series presentation Toni Morrison's “Beloved,” a a November 10 program in which Augustana College's assistant professor of English Dr. Ashley Burge will discuss how the author's masterpiece has faced multiple banning attempts for its frank depiction of the horrors of slavery.
rcreader.com
Welshly Arms, November 16
Wednesday, November 16, 7 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. With Louder Sound deeming the band's most recent album No Place Is Home "something special" and "rousing, radio-friendly pop-rock [that] has the potential to blow up," the alternative, blues, and pop rockers of Welshly Arms headline a November 16 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Omnisound magazine also praising the group for its "full, clean sound" that's "well-rehearsed and refined."
rcreader.com
Anun Manilal Gandhi, November 14
Monday, November 14, 7 p.m. Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL. A noted socio-political activist, journalist, author, philanthropist, motivational speaker, and grandson of perhaps the most influential peace activist of the 20th century, Anun Manilal Gandhi will speak in Augustana College's Centennial Hall as the first presenter in the college's new Global Lecture Series, the November 14 event finding Anun sharing his grandfather Mahatma's message of the transformational power of channeling anger into an agent for good.
Comments / 0