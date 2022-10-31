Read full article on original website
18+ Things Locals LOVE to HATE About Wyoming Winters
Winter has arrived in Wyoming with gusto. The storm that hit yesterday brought a few inches of snow plus plenty of ice to create a traffic nightmare on Pershing here in Cheyenne, though other parts of the state only got a nice dusting. With the return of snow, I found...
Cheyenne NWS: Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set...
Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
Cheyenne, Laramie Likely To See Snow This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is saying that changes in southeast Wyoming weather are on the way, with Cheyenne and Laramie both likely to see snow later in the week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Changes are coming in the weather for southeast Wyoming...
Cheyenne Receives 5-7 Inches Of Snow With Fall Storm
Cheyenne officially got about five inches of snow with a storm that hit the area late Thursday afternoon, according to a Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., gave Townsquare Media this statement on the storm:. "Officially 5 inches, some areas eastern Cheyenne 6-7”, more...
Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather
A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
Yum! Now Cheyenne Has More Mexican Restaurants To Choose From
I've been waiting for this to open up since I read they put in for a liquor license. I think I read that by accident, looking for something else, so double the intrigue I guess. Tres Amigos has opened up a second location in Cheyenne. If you're unfamiliar with Tres...
Downtown Cheyenne Restaurant Closes Its Doors
It's always sad when you see a business struggling in our community, and finally having to shut its doors. Capital Quisine, who had been vocal over the past year of struggles with their business, announced via their social media account that they're going to be closing. The current owners took...
Look! Downtown Cheyenne Is Ready For The Holidays!
Have you made your way down to the Downtown Depot since the clock struck midnight on November 1st? Well, we're going full-blown into the holiday season. Or, at least, we have some pretty lights on the Downtown Depot Plaza. The lights have been hung gently with care and now the holiday season can begin.
More Details Released About Deadly Halloween Shootout in Cheyenne
The subject of Halloween night's deadly deputy-involved shooting in east Cheyenne was being sought on multiple felony warrants, Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick says. Glick in a news release Friday identified the deceased suspect as 55-year-old Cheyenne resident James Albert Templeton, Jr. Glick says deputies had been "actively seeking information...
Cheyenne Police Still Working to Reel In Men Caught ‘Fishing’ at Drop Box
The Cheyenne Police Department continues to ask for the public's help in identifying two men who were caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group. According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday,...
A Look Back at Cheyenne’s Biggest Halloween Snowstorm
While it's not unusual for Cheyenne to see snow on Halloween -- the city saw 0.6 inches last year -- it's been 20 years since the Magic City of the Plains has seen a spooky amount of snow on the holiday. According to NOAA Online Weather Data, the capital city...
Look! Here’s A List Of All The Cheyenne Events For November.
Can you believe we're going into November? Where has 2022 gone? We're getting to the part of the year where we're going to sneeze and it'll be mid-January. So, if this is the time of the year that you really like, take a breath and enjoy as much as you can. It's going to fly by.
Mmmm Coffee! Cheyenne Starbucks Have The Holiday Cups Available
I know, I know, you've been waiting all year to get your hands on these bad boys, and now is your time to shine, baby. The holiday Starbucks coffee cups are stocked up and ready to fill with coffee and holiday cheer. Just think, with all the snow we got last night, you can put on a warm sweater and winter hat, so you can drink your coffee in the fancy holiday cup on the sidewalk. But not just any sip, you have to hold it with both hands, close your eyes, and really enjoy it. Those are the rules. I don't make them.
‘Medical Assist’ Prompts Secure Perimeter at Cheyenne Elementary
A Cheyenne elementary school was placed into a secure perimeter Wednesday after police responded to a "medical assist" at a nearby home, the department says. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the home on Gunsmoke Road around 3:30 p.m. "Due to the nature of the call,...
Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months
The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post. Brrrr! It's a cold morning...
When Is The Typical First Snowfall in Cheyenne?
With a few scattered snowflakes being seen in Cheyenne yesterday and again today, we started to wonder--what is the typical date for the first autumn snowfall in Cheyenne?. October 7 is the average first snowfall in Wyoming's Capital City. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. You can read more about Cheyenne's typical first snow here.
Warming Trend, Nice Fall Weather Expected In Cheyenne, Laramie
After a cool start to the day on Thursday, Cheyenne National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a warming trend for southeast Wyoming with typical fall weather over the next few days. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the forecast for the week ahead! After...
UWYO Planetarium Finally Reopens And With A Full November Lineup
After the flooding we had in August, causing electrical-related damage to its theater equipment, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium has been closed for almost three months. But good news! The planetarium is now fully operational and will soon resume its regular monthly programming schedule, according to a release.
$1.6K in Items Stolen From Radio Tower Site in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever burglarized a radio tower site east of Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred prior to Sept. 27 in the 1600 block of Hereford Ranch Road. "Husky power tools and 50 feet...
