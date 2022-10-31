Read full article on original website
Iowa PBS Début of “Des Moines Metro Opera Presents A Thousand Acres”
JOHNSTON, IOWA (November 4, 2022) — Des Moines Metro Opera added a new American work to the operatic canon with the world premiere of A Thousand Acres during its 2022 season. Iowa PBS will present the broadcast premiere of Des Moines Metro Opera Presents A Thousand Acres on Friday, November 18, 8:30PM, bringing this exclusive presentation to Iowans statewide.
Buried Stories: Phebe Sudlow, Equal-Rights Pioneer
In 1921, the school at 1414 East Locust Street in Davenport was renamed Sudlow Intermediate School. It was renamed in honor of a teacher and administrator who broke multiple glass ceilings for women: Phebe Sudlow. Born in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1831, Sudlow first taught when she was just 15...
Downtown Bettendorf Business Women 2022 Bridge Ornament on Sale November 4
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — The 2022 edition of the annual Christmas ornament by the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women will be on sale beginning Friday, November 4, in select businesses. The ornament features a miniature print of an original Brad Bisbey painting of the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Words of Resistance: Part I -- Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest
In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, a selection of winning entries will be published monthly through January.
Here for Veterans: Casey’s and Pepsi® Stand Together to Support Military Veterans and Their Families
ANKENY, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Today through November 29, Casey’s is asking its guests to salute their support for our country’s service members, past and present, and their families by rounding up their purchases at Casey’s registers to benefit Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) and Children of Fallen Patriots.
Now Playing: Friday, November 4, through Thursday, November 10
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Armageddon Time (R; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, FilmScene at the Chauncey) - IMDb listing. The Banshees of Inisherin (R; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, FilmScene at the Chauncey) - IMDb listing. Black Adam (PG-13; Davenport 53rd...
Anun Manilal Gandhi, November 14
Monday, November 14, 7 p.m. Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL. A noted socio-political activist, journalist, author, philanthropist, motivational speaker, and grandson of perhaps the most influential peace activist of the 20th century, Anun Manilal Gandhi will speak in Augustana College's Centennial Hall as the first presenter in the college's new Global Lecture Series, the November 14 event finding Anun sharing his grandfather Mahatma's message of the transformational power of channeling anger into an agent for good.
Are You Ready for a Royal Weekend? MASTERWORKS II Fit for a King, November 5 and 6
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 4, 2022) — This concert rich with royalty begins with Duke Ellington’s jazz and gospel-influenced Three Black Kings. QCSO principal cellist Hannah Holman will captivate with the rich and haunting cello soliloquies of Ernest Bloch’s Schelomo, the final work of his Jewish Cycle. The King of Rock and Roll’s signature sound is alive and well in Michael Daugherty’s Dead Elvis featuring QCSO principal bassoonist Benjamin Coelho. We toast to friendship with Johann Strauss Jr’s stately Emperor Waltz, before ending the program with William Walton’s intense and cinematic Henry V Suite.
Welshly Arms, November 16
Wednesday, November 16, 7 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. With Louder Sound deeming the band's most recent album No Place Is Home "something special" and "rousing, radio-friendly pop-rock [that] has the potential to blow up," the alternative, blues, and pop rockers of Welshly Arms headline a November 16 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, with Omnisound magazine also praising the group for its "full, clean sound" that's "well-rehearsed and refined."
