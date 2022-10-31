Read full article on original website
Laramie Said These Are Their Frequently Visited Stores
Over a month ago, we asked Laramie what stores they would like to have in town. Everyone had so much to say! This time, appreciating what we already have, we asked Laramie what their frequently visited stores are. It's so fun to see people's responses and how they're all mostly the same ones. Guess we all collectively like most of the same place, huh?
Cheyenne NWS: Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set...
Tons Of Live Entertainment This Weekend In Cheyenne. Full Weekend Events.
Hello November. We've made it to the 11th month of 2022 and there we're still going strong with tons of events happening this weekend. And if you're a huge fan of the holidays, good news, while you're out this weekend, you can mosey down to the Depot Plaza and see the lights. If you were lucky to see it last night with the snow, it was definitely a pretty sight.
Laramie Seeks More Success at State Volleyball [VIDEO]
Laramie High School is back in the state tournament for high school volleyball, but this time they are not the favorites. After back-to-back titles, LHS has a different role entering the 2022 state championships in Casper, as they try to play the spoiler role. Laramie (24-7) plays Riverton (14-16) on...
Cowgirls Clinch Berth in Mountain West Title Game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., – University of Wyoming soccer head coach Colleen Corbin has applauded her team time and again this season for being gritty and tough. Whether it was trialing late on several occasions or enduring an underwhelming non-conference performance, the Cowgirls persevered and always stayed the course. That grit...
Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather
A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a cold front that is expected to pass through the state later this week could dump up to a foot of snow on mountains in southeast Wyoming. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not expected to get those kinds of snow accumulations,...
Yum! Now Cheyenne Has More Mexican Restaurants To Choose From
I've been waiting for this to open up since I read they put in for a liquor license. I think I read that by accident, looking for something else, so double the intrigue I guess. Tres Amigos has opened up a second location in Cheyenne. If you're unfamiliar with Tres...
Downtown Cheyenne Restaurant Closes Its Doors
It's always sad when you see a business struggling in our community, and finally having to shut its doors. Capital Quisine, who had been vocal over the past year of struggles with their business, announced via their social media account that they're going to be closing. The current owners took...
Look! Downtown Cheyenne Is Ready For The Holidays!
Have you made your way down to the Downtown Depot since the clock struck midnight on November 1st? Well, we're going full-blown into the holiday season. Or, at least, we have some pretty lights on the Downtown Depot Plaza. The lights have been hung gently with care and now the holiday season can begin.
2023 Wyoming Football Recruiting Headquarters
LARAMIE -- Consider this your official "save the date." Eight high school players from four different states have already verbally committed to Wyoming's 2023 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com. How many more will join them and sign on the dotted line on Dec. 21, the NCAA's official early signing day?
Multiple bye weeks afford Wyoming coaches opportunity to focus on recruiting
LARAMIE -- Gordie Haug's suitcase is going to be a tad heavier when Wyoming visits Fresno State in the regular-season finale. Not only is he the program's director of recruiting, California is his territory. It's a chance to make some last-minute sales pitches before Dec. 21, the NCAA's early signing day.
Championships Contenders at Girls State Swimming & Diving 2022
The 2022 girls’ state championships for prep swimming and diving are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Laramie. Here is a breakdown of some of the favorites for individual events and relay races. Plus, a look at how the team race stacks up. Class 3A. Cody’s senior Tara Joyce has...
Wyoming High School Swimming Fans: Who Wins the Titles? [POLLS]
The 2022 Wyoming High School girls' swimming & diving season ends this week in Laramie with the state championships. Class 3A is on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4, 2022. Class 4A will compete on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, 2022. What do the fans think? You've...
Mmmm Coffee! Cheyenne Starbucks Have The Holiday Cups Available
I know, I know, you've been waiting all year to get your hands on these bad boys, and now is your time to shine, baby. The holiday Starbucks coffee cups are stocked up and ready to fill with coffee and holiday cheer. Just think, with all the snow we got last night, you can put on a warm sweater and winter hat, so you can drink your coffee in the fancy holiday cup on the sidewalk. But not just any sip, you have to hold it with both hands, close your eyes, and really enjoy it. Those are the rules. I don't make them.
THIS Is The Scariest Place On The UWYO Campus
Have you ever been to the University of Wyoming's Knight Hall? If you have any businesses with the registrar's office, or maybe the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid, Knight Hall is the place to go. But... you have to be as brave as a KNIGHT to be there at...
Laramie’s October Recap
I usually get upset whenever we're ending a month, because I feel like time is flying so fast. But not this time! I love the end of October because of Halloween! And I'm sure most would feel the same way too! We have had a fun month this month, as we had a bunch of fun events happening. From Brewtober to Homecoming last weekend, and this weekend is HALLOWEEN! So many fun things happening in town this weekend. If you missed it, HERE is the list of all the events happening this weekend. Make sure you don't miss any of them!
You’re INVITED: To A Documentary Screening By A Wyoming Filmmaker
Community members are invited to view the film, Dear Sirs, and attend a Q&A discussion with the filmmakers moderated by UW VSC Director Marty Martinez. Dear Sirs is a documentary film directed by Mark Pedri and produced by Carrie McCarthy that honors and remembers the history of those who fought in WWII by retracing the journey of American POW Silvio Pedri.
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Laramie Lawyer
The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning December 8, 2022, according to a release by the Wyoming State Bar. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently...
Warming Trend, Nice Fall Weather Expected In Cheyenne, Laramie
After a cool start to the day on Thursday, Cheyenne National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a warming trend for southeast Wyoming with typical fall weather over the next few days. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the forecast for the week ahead! After...
