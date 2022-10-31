Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
FUMC To Offer And Deliver Free Ham Dinners Thanksgiving Day
MARYSVILLE – The Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner – with ham as the entree in place of turkey – is being coordinated by the First United Methodist Church, located at the southwest corner of Court and Sixth Streets, Thanksgiving Day (November 24) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Two Marysville FFA Members Earn The Gold Standard
Two members of the Marysville FFA chapter, Taylor Burnham and Maria Kessler, earned their American FFA Degrees at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis October 26-29. Less than 1% of all FFA members across the country earn this degree. To earn this honor, Burnham and Kessler have engaged themselves in...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Jonavon Charles Herr
He was born August 16, 1961 in Marion to the late Charles and Aleeta (Shirk) Herr. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Charleta Runkle. He is survived by a sister, Rubiana (Art) Berridge, Marion; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no formal services at this...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Letter to the Editor
What are the responsibilities of the Marysville City Council? I would argue the most important responsibility is to represent their constituents (the residents of Marysville). Any decision Council makes should be for the betterment of the citizens of Marysville. I ask how annexing 263 acres betters the lives of the existing citizens of Marysville. This is the question that Council should answer. The added traffic and the added burden on the school system are two major areas where the current people living in Marysville will be negatively impacted. There will be other negative impacts as well some small, such as longer times while shopping and some large, such as higher crime rates. There is a whole litany of other negative consequences that brevity forces me to not list here. I can think of no benefits for the current people of Marysville that the annexation of 263 acres for a development with over 600 houses will give. Some may say that housing costs are too high and having more houses will reduce the cost of housing in Marysville. Basic economics shows this will not be the case as does Mr. Berbee’s own analysis. These 600 plus home will not reduce the price of homes in Marysville or make it “more affordable”. For the sake of argument let’s assume that the 600+ homes would reduce the price of housing in Marysville. Is this a benefit to the people of Marysville, having the value of their largest investment (their home) reduced? Growth for the sake of growth in no way betters the citizens of Marysville’s quality of life.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Rex Allen McKinley
A graduate of Richwood High School, Rex went on to serve his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He worked as a linesman with United Telephone/Sprint for over 34 years. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing, and adored his dogs over the years, including his current fur-baby, Jo-Jo.
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD BOE To Hold Special Meeting 11/2
The Marysville Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 4:30 P.M at the Early College High School, 833 North Maple St., Marysville, Ohio. The purpose of the meeting is discuss Board goals and potential levy. There will be an Executive Session at the...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville First Responders Receive Wellness Grant
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 62 local first responder agencies will receive a total of $9.9 million to help support the wellness and staffing needs of Ohio’s first responders. The grants represent the fourth round of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Charles Edward “Ed” Wilcox
Charles Edward “Ed” Wilcox passed away at his residence on the evening of Wednesday November 2nd, 2022 at the age of 62. He was born August 8th, 1960 in Columbus, Ohio. After graduating from Dublin Coffman High School, Ed farmed with his dad where he became “jack of all trades and master of all”.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks Enters Regional Tourney Play Today
MILLBURY – The Fairbanks girls varsity volleyball team, after gaining a #1-seed and blowing through in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division III Mount Vernon District without losing a set in three matches, steps up to the big time as the Panthers will play in the opening round of the Div. III Regional Tourney against Galion today at 6 p.m. at Millbury Lake High School.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Monarchs, Celtics Enter Week 12 With High Expectations
UNION COUNTY – Two Union County high school varsity football teams, Marysville and Dublin Jerome, will be in action tonight in the 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association’s football tournament as both the Monarchs and Celtics won their first-round games to reach Week 12 and advance to the Division I, Region 2 quarterfinals.
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD BOE To Consider 9.9-mill Levy
MARYSVILLE – Voters who live in the Marysville Exempted Village School District may very well see a school levy as part of their ballot in the May 9, 2023 election. In a special meeting conducted by the MEVSD Board of Education Wednesday, it was agreed that the Board will have a resolution on its agenda for its November meeting seeking to place a 9.9-mill levy on the May ballot.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Time Falls Back As DST Ends Sunday
While we at the Union County Daily Digital have no objections to getting an extra hour of sleep once per year, it is our wish that when Daylight Savings Time ends each fall, it should be done on a weekday. Alas, the powers that be instruct us that is not...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Plain City Rejects Appeal, Gives Green Light For Renovations To Uptown Building
PLAIN CITY – The Plain City Village Council Wednesday rejected an appeal of the Design Review Board’s decision approving renovations to the building located at 114 W. Main St. in the village’s Historic District. After the Plain City DRB approved the proposed renovations to the Uptown building...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks Falls In Div. III Regional Semis
MILLBURY – Despite winning the first set and scoring a total of 86 points in the four-set match, the Fairbanks girls varsity volleyball season came to an end Thursday as the Panthers dropped the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Div. III Region 10 semifinal match to Galion, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-19 at Millbury Lake High School.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – November 3, 2022
A deputy and a unit from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to US Route 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a Honda Odyssey that struck a deer and a 2013 Hyundai Genesis that struck debris that was in the roadway as a result of the original crash. The State Patrol handled the investigation.
