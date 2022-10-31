Machine Gun Kelly gets back in the Tommy Lee spirit for Halloween with Megan Fox

Although any given Wednesday can turn into an unbelievable dress-up party for either Megan Fox or her twin flame Machine Gun Kelly -- or both together -- this Halloween has proven to be especially epic for the Rock ‘N’ Roll couple.

Listen to Machine Gun Kelly Radio and more on the free Audacy app

MGK , who played the role of enigmatic drummer Tommy Lee in the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt , decided to take his portrayal to the streets early this Halloween with fiancé Megan Fox , who was dressed to the nines as Lee's superstar ex, Pamela Anderson -- inspired by the infamous couple's 1995 look from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's grand opening in Las Vegas.

Kelly and Fox both shared snaps of the outfits they wore to this year's Casamigos tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday on their Instagram accounts, captioning their slideshows, "happy Halloween virgins," and "But are these even costumes," respectively.

Fans who follow Kelly likely witnessed a bit more from the night, namely a video on his IG Story showing himself pretending to do drugs off of Fox's chest with the simple caption, "PAM & TOMMY duh!!!"

For Sunday's Halloween weekend outfits, things took a super-goth turn for the power couple with Kelly dressed as a dark priest, and Fox as his sexy servant attached at the neck with a leash and collar. At one point in the slideshow, captioned "On Sundays we take communion," Marilyn Manson 's version of "Sweet Dreams" plays over a video while Kelly and Fox pretend to partake in a dark sacrament.

While just about every day is Halloween for these two, we're sure to see one or twelve more wardrobe changes as the official night progresses, so be sure to follow both Fox and Kelly on social media to stay in the loop. And while you're tricking and treating tonight -- listen to your favorite Halloween hits , streaming now on the free Audacy app!

Listen to even more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new Machine Gun Kelly Radio , Mötley Crüe Radio , Punk In the Sun , Punk Party , Emo Kids , Alt Now , Rockternative , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram