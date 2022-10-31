I knew Tegan and Sara’s concert in Detroit wasn’t going to be normal when the twin sister duo walked onto stage with their band with no stage productions going on. Normally when you’re at a concert, you expect the lights to go down and some tension starts to build before the band/performer goes on stage. The lighting is set, there is some sort of music playing and the hype is real.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO