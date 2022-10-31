Read full article on original website
Nashville Scrappers on the road to Lonoke tonight, Kick-off at 5 p.m.
The Nashville Scrappers close out the high school football regular. season tonight with a non-conference road game at Lonoke. Head Coach. Mike Volarvich says the focus in practice this week has been to finish. the season in a positive way & to get momentum going into next week’s. playoffs:
Murfeesboro Rattlers to battle Mineral Springs Hornets tonight
Tonight, the Murfreesboro Rattlers and the Mineral Springs Hornets will battle it out at Hornet stadium in their final 3-2A conference game of the season. The Mineral Springs Hornets are coming off a big win against the Poyen Indians. The win secured the third seed in the 2A playoffs for the Hornets and head coach Jason Hathcock said he is going to get back to what his team does best and that is run the ball.
Arkadelphia takes aim at rare conference crown
One of the best high school football games in the state this week will be for the Class 4A-7 conference title. Arkadelphia (7-0, 5-0) will host Malvern (7-1, 5-0) Friday night in a showdown of two teams considered state title contenders. The winner gets the undisputed conference crown and the...
Lonoke, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Legacy Junior Teams Win Big in Hope
Legacy Academy’s two junior high teams and their senior high girls traveled to Hope Tuesday evening for HCAA conference play against Garrett Memorial Christian School. It was a big night for the junior high teams from Lockesburg, as they both secured wins. The Lady Warriors senior girls fell to the Lady Saints. Garrett forfeited, instead of playing, the senior boys’ game.
9th-Grade Phenom Plays Hero (Again) + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
The legend of Kane Archer continues to grow. Believed to be the youngest player ever offered by Arkansas football and already with numerous Power Five offers before entering his freshman year, the touted 2026 quarterback came off the bench and led Greenwood to a 33-23 win over Pulaski Academy last Friday.
Pirates keep playoff hopes alive with 60-8 win over Dollarway
The Drew Central Pirates came into Friday’s contest needing to defeat the Dollarway Cardinals by 13 points and needed some help from other teams in the conference in order to keep their playoff hopes intact. The Pirates hoped for an upset win between Barton and Rison at Barton. If...
6A, 5A, 1A Arkansas state cross country champions crowned Thursday
Team and individual champions were crowned in Class 6A, 5A and 1A on Thursday at the Oaklawn Park infield in Hot Springs. Team and individual champions will be crowned on Friday in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A. CLASS 6A. Bentonville’s boys made it six consecutive Class 6A state championships in...
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing
WOOSTER, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of Arkansas is now a new millionaire. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reported Thursday that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Rd., in Wooster in Faulkner County.
The Road to Olde Crow General Store
My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm start to November
TONIGHT: Some clouds hang around through the evening, which should make it a decent sunset by 6:15pm in Little Rock. High temperatures hit 76°F Tuesday afternoon. The average high temp is 68°F this time of year. It will cool to the 60s by 8pm and low 50s near sunrise with clear and calm conditions.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful sunny weather today; rain and thunderstorms return Friday night
Little Rock will warm up to 78° with a sunny sky. Temperatures will reach the 80s Thursday and Friday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely Friday night and early Saturday morning with a strong cold front moving through the state. 1-2″ of rain is anticipated. It will be another much needed and appreciated rain to help alleviate the drought across the state.
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
Between a Rock and Hard Place
Love it or hate it, an Arkadelphia landmark is here to stay. “The rock” in downtown has been plowed into by a reckless driver. It has been the brunt of many jokes. At one point the rock even had its own Facebook page created in its mockery. Through rain, blizzards, winds, car crashes and all the unprovoked criticism, the rock abides.
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police
25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident. A group of travelers have been left stranded at the Greyhound...
LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
