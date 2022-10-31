Tonight, the Murfreesboro Rattlers and the Mineral Springs Hornets will battle it out at Hornet stadium in their final 3-2A conference game of the season. The Mineral Springs Hornets are coming off a big win against the Poyen Indians. The win secured the third seed in the 2A playoffs for the Hornets and head coach Jason Hathcock said he is going to get back to what his team does best and that is run the ball.

MINERAL SPRINGS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO