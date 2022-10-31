Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Incident with gun at Killeen store brings arrest
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A strange incident involving a handgun at a Killeen convenience store has led to the arrest of of a 31-year-old Temple man on multiple charges. On Tuesday night about 10:37 p.m., Killeen Police officers were called to the Speed Pac convenience store at 418 North 10th Street on a report of a man with a gun in the store.
fox44news.com
Juvenile suspect involved in Temple shooting in custody
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department confirmed on Friday morning that a juvenile male suspect involved in the shooting near Jones Park is in custody. The department said Thursday night that it is investigating the shooting – which occurred near in the area of S....
fox44news.com
Bizarre diesel fuel theft by fooling pumps in Killeen
Killeen (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested following the theft of almost $1,000 worth of diesel fuel obtained by tricking a fuel pump at a Killeen convenience store. It was on Tuesday about 11:30 a.m. when Killeen Police were called to the 7-11 convenience store at 1001 Willow Springs Road for a theft in progress.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Temple aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a suspect in a case of aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of S. 31st Street at 1:30 a.m. Friday in response to an alarm at a store. When officers arrived, it was reported that a man armed with a handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled the scene on foot.
fox44news.com
Bomb Threat Cleared at Ascension Providence Hospital
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Waco Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at the Ascension Providence Hospital. Bystanders at the scene told FOX 44 News that officers evacuated part of the building and went in...
fox44news.com
Man charged with bashing car, stomping child
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man is being held under $125,000 bond in a case in which a child was stomped and a car was bashed with a baseball bat. Shondarius Jaquon Mincey is held on charges of injury to a child and felony criminal mischief following the Sunday incident.
Temple police searching for suspect after armed robbery
Temple police are now searching for a suspect, after a man with a gun entered a store and demanded money.
KSAT 12
Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.
Juvenile in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — A 16-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. The department says the shooting occurred near Jones Park, in the area of S. 23rd Street and W. Avenue H. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Officers reportedly...
fox44news.com
Temple Police Continue Investigation in Theft of Church Property
Temple, TEXAS (FOX 44) – Temple Police Department have identified three suspects over the weekend who stole from Corinth Baptist Church. The theft happened one month ago, and the historic congregation is still in disbelief that someone could do this. Corinth Baptist Church Pastor, Dr. Ulysees Barnes, says the...
fox44news.com
Overnight helicopter search results in three arrests
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of the downtown and east Waco areas may have noticed a helicopter with search lights flying around overnight. This was part of a search for a suspect involved in multiple shooting investigations around the this area. Waco Police officers were serving an arrest warrant.
KWTX
Temple Police identify victim in fatal crash
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Ricky Self, 68, has been identified by the Temple Police Department as the victim of a crash Wednesday. Officers responded at around 8:25 a.m. Nov. 2 to the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a Truck traveling eastbound and collided.
KWTX
Temple Police investigating fatal crash
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public help in their investigation involving a crash that left a 68-year-old man dead Wednesday morning. Officers responded at around 8:25 a.m. Nov. 2 to the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a Truck traveling eastbound and collided.
KWTX
Suspect in Halloween hit-and-run in Waco surrenders to police
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police say 23-year-old Tanisha Crawford, the suspect in a Halloween night hit-and-run, turned herself in for failing to stop and render aid after Crawford hit a 50-year-old man in a wheelchair trying to cross the street. Officers were called to N. 16 Street and W....
fox44news.com
Temple Police respond to major accident
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department was working a major accident on the 3200 block of East Avenue H. The department said on Wednesday that it closed down the road, and traffic was diverted. Travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. The department posted on social...
Suspect in Waco hit-and-run surrenders, victim in wheelchair still critical
The suspect in the alleged hit and run incident involving a victim in a wheelchair has turned themselves in to Waco police.
KWTX
Fort Hood soldier killed in motorcycle crash in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Hood soldier identified by police as Jacob Oswald is dead following a motorcycle-vehicle crash Thursday night. Killeen Police officers responded at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Nov. 3 to a crash in the area of W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
fox44news.com
Temple fuel spill leads to I-35 closures
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – All southbound Interstate 35 lanes, near Exit #303, were closed early Friday morning due to a fuel spill. Temple Police officers responded to the accident around 1 a.m., which involved two 18-wheelers. The lanes were shut down while officers were diverting traffic off of the highway.
KWTX
Central Texas man accused of pointing gun at woman, children during road rage incident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 79-year-old China Spring man was arrested Tuesday after McLennan County sheriff’s deputies say he pointed a gun at a woman and her children in what authorities described as a road rage incident. David John Keen posted bonds totaling $10,000 Wednesday and was released after...
Deadly crash in Temple claims life of 68-year-old man
TEMPLE, Texas — A 68-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a traffic accident along E. Ave. H in Temple at around 8:23 a.m., where a Ford Flex SUV had collided with a truck.
