TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a suspect in a case of aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of S. 31st Street at 1:30 a.m. Friday in response to an alarm at a store. When officers arrived, it was reported that a man armed with a handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled the scene on foot.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO