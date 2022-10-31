ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘Trial By Fire’: Steelers coaches’ brutally honest assessment of rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Putting together a list of positive takeaways for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season is no easy task. The team enters its bye week at the bottom of the AFC North with a record of 2-6. Chief among the concerns of head coach Mike Tomlin and company is that the Steelers are the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense (15.0 points per game), according to Pro Football Reference, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Despite the early woes of the first-year signal-caller, the coaching staff feels encouraged by the efforts of Pickett, per team beat writer Dale Lolley.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal

The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Raiders QB Derek Carr’s tragically poor play might have an explanation

Following a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Raiders desperately need to get their season on track before playoff hopes are out of the question. However, sitting in last place of the AFC West with a 2-5 record, time may be running out. If head coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr’s tragically poor play might have an explanation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season looking for their sixth win in a row as they face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. A win here can solidify their hold in the NFC North and keep them within striking distance of first place in their conference. Here are our Minnesota […] The post Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Lions

With a Green Bay Packers game scheduled against the Detroit Lions, a lot of eyes will be on the struggling Packers. Ahead of the Packers-Lions game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 9 predictions. Green Bay has lost four straight games and is in a tough spot. The Packers also did not make any moves […] The post Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders calls out fake tweet rumoring him to be next Auburn HC

Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders has been the subject of many head coaching rumors lately, especially after the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Bryan Harsin. Sanders, who has led the Jackson State Tigers to a perfect 8-0 record, has said that he has no plans to go anywhere. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, which […] The post Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders calls out fake tweet rumoring him to be next Auburn HC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s true feelings on life after divorce from Gisele Bundchen

In his first press conference after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared how he is adjusting to his new life. Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was finalized quickly, though it only pushed through after weeks of rumors about their apparent fight and disagreement caused by the NFL star’s unretirement. Now, according to Brady, he is doing his best to find the right balance between family and work.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Will Levis and 3 college football players with plummeting NFL Draft stock

As we enter the final month of the 2023 college football season, there is a lot on the line. Teams are competing for playoff spots and bowl games while players fight for the Heisman Trophy and other post-season awards. The last month of the season is also huge for 2023 NFL draft prospects. It is […] The post Will Levis and 3 college football players with plummeting NFL Draft stock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Cordarrelle Patterson injury update will leave Falcons fans frothing at the mouth

The Atlanta Falcons have been hoping to get a boost to their offensive attack in Week 9 with the return of running back Cordarrelle Patterson to the lineup. However, the Falcons may not have the running back in uniform when they host the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. Patterson has been on Injured Reserve with a […] The post Cordarrelle Patterson injury update will leave Falcons fans frothing at the mouth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders will love Ole Miss football HC Lane Kiffin’s latest take

In the span of almost one month, five head coaching spots opened up across Power Five conferences as the patience for coaching veterans all but snapped from the lack of a successful turnaround in their respective programs. Wisconsin shocked the college football world when they fired seven-year coach Paul Chryst one day after a 34-10 loss to Illinois brought Wisconsin down to a 2-3 record, one of the first times the Badgers fell to 2-3 since a shorted Big Ten season in 2020.
OXFORD, MS
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still finding their way out of a dark tunnel, as they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Brady is not used to losing, but it could get even harder for him to help the Buccaneers get out of a rut with some injuries the […] The post Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Ryan Poles drops truth bomb on Roquan Smith trade to Ravens

The Chicago Bears parted ways with a key part of their defense this week, trading star pass-rusher Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. While they were hoping to extend him, the Bears realized shipping the linebacker off by November 1st made the most sense because the organization couldn’t pay him what he’s worth once free […] The post Ryan Poles drops truth bomb on Roquan Smith trade to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

The undefeated curse Jalen Hurts, Eagles must break to win the Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the last unbeaten team this 2022 NFL season, but that might not be a good thing at all. As a Reddit user pointed out, in the past 16 years, the last undefeated team of the season has always failed to win the Super Bowl. Of course there is […] The post The undefeated curse Jalen Hurts, Eagles must break to win the Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

