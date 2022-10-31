Read full article on original website
‘Trial By Fire’: Steelers coaches’ brutally honest assessment of rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Putting together a list of positive takeaways for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season is no easy task. The team enters its bye week at the bottom of the AFC North with a record of 2-6. Chief among the concerns of head coach Mike Tomlin and company is that the Steelers are the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense (15.0 points per game), according to Pro Football Reference, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Despite the early woes of the first-year signal-caller, the coaching staff feels encouraged by the efforts of Pickett, per team beat writer Dale Lolley.
Richard Sherman gets brutally honest on why Russell Wilson is struggling with Broncos
If there is someone who knows what Russell Wilson is capable of, it’s Richard Sherman. He watched the former Seattle Seahawks QB ball out for years in the Pacific Northwest but all of a sudden, he’s struggling to adapt to a new system with the Denver Broncos. Sherman...
Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal
The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Derrick Henry injury update should fire up Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Derrick Henry is coming off yet another 200-yard performance in a win over the Houston Texans. However, he picked up a foot injury during the game. After getting in a limited practice on Wednesday, Henry was not seen during the open portion of the practice to media, according to Pro Football Talk.
Broncos GM George Paton drops bombshell on Bradley Chubb trade that’s hard to believe
The Denver Broncos made one of the most shocking trades at the 2022 NFL trade deadline when they sent Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. It was a huge move that signaled that Denver knows it has more work to do and plans to do a soft rebuild. However, general manager George Paton doesn’t see it that way.
Raiders QB Derek Carr’s tragically poor play might have an explanation
Following a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Raiders desperately need to get their season on track before playoff hopes are out of the question. However, sitting in last place of the AFC West with a 2-5 record, time may be running out. If head coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr’s tragically poor play might have an explanation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season looking for their sixth win in a row as they face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. A win here can solidify their hold in the NFC North and keep them within striking distance of first place in their conference. Here are our Minnesota […] The post Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Lions
With a Green Bay Packers game scheduled against the Detroit Lions, a lot of eyes will be on the struggling Packers. Ahead of the Packers-Lions game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 9 predictions. Green Bay has lost four straight games and is in a tough spot. The Packers also did not make any moves […] The post Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders calls out fake tweet rumoring him to be next Auburn HC
Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders has been the subject of many head coaching rumors lately, especially after the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Bryan Harsin. Sanders, who has led the Jackson State Tigers to a perfect 8-0 record, has said that he has no plans to go anywhere. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, which […] The post Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders calls out fake tweet rumoring him to be next Auburn HC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s true feelings on life after divorce from Gisele Bundchen
In his first press conference after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared how he is adjusting to his new life. Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was finalized quickly, though it only pushed through after weeks of rumors about their apparent fight and disagreement caused by the NFL star’s unretirement. Now, according to Brady, he is doing his best to find the right balance between family and work.
Will Levis and 3 college football players with plummeting NFL Draft stock
As we enter the final month of the 2023 college football season, there is a lot on the line. Teams are competing for playoff spots and bowl games while players fight for the Heisman Trophy and other post-season awards. The last month of the season is also huge for 2023 NFL draft prospects. It is […] The post Will Levis and 3 college football players with plummeting NFL Draft stock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cordarrelle Patterson injury update will leave Falcons fans frothing at the mouth
The Atlanta Falcons have been hoping to get a boost to their offensive attack in Week 9 with the return of running back Cordarrelle Patterson to the lineup. However, the Falcons may not have the running back in uniform when they host the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. Patterson has been on Injured Reserve with a […] The post Cordarrelle Patterson injury update will leave Falcons fans frothing at the mouth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders will love Ole Miss football HC Lane Kiffin’s latest take
In the span of almost one month, five head coaching spots opened up across Power Five conferences as the patience for coaching veterans all but snapped from the lack of a successful turnaround in their respective programs. Wisconsin shocked the college football world when they fired seven-year coach Paul Chryst one day after a 34-10 loss to Illinois brought Wisconsin down to a 2-3 record, one of the first times the Badgers fell to 2-3 since a shorted Big Ten season in 2020.
Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still finding their way out of a dark tunnel, as they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Brady is not used to losing, but it could get even harder for him to help the Buccaneers get out of a rut with some injuries the […] The post Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Jets
With the Buffalo Bills getting ready to travel to face the surprising New York Jets on Sunday, a lot of eyes will be on this division clash. Ahead of the Bills-Jets matchup, it is time for some Bills Week 9 bold predictions. Buffalo is coming off four consecutive wins, including...
Ryan Poles drops truth bomb on Roquan Smith trade to Ravens
The Chicago Bears parted ways with a key part of their defense this week, trading star pass-rusher Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. While they were hoping to extend him, the Bears realized shipping the linebacker off by November 1st made the most sense because the organization couldn’t pay him what he’s worth once free […] The post Ryan Poles drops truth bomb on Roquan Smith trade to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Latest Darren Waller injury update ahead of Raiders’ Week 9 game vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders could get back star tight end Darren Waller in their Week 9 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Waller has been listed as questionable against the Jaguars, but head coach Josh McDaniels shared that the one-time Pro Bowler is working hard in order to be on the field come Sunday.
The undefeated curse Jalen Hurts, Eagles must break to win the Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the last unbeaten team this 2022 NFL season, but that might not be a good thing at all. As a Reddit user pointed out, in the past 16 years, the last undefeated team of the season has always failed to win the Super Bowl. Of course there is […] The post The undefeated curse Jalen Hurts, Eagles must break to win the Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
