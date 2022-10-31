Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
Many CNY restaurants took federal money to help during Covid. Some closed anyway (list)
When Stone’s Steakhouse in DeWitt closed for good last week, it did so after receiving nearly half a million dollars in federal money aimed at helping restaurants survive during the Covid pandemic. But it wasn’t the only Central New York restaurant to take the taxpayer-funded grants and close anyway....
Observer Dispatch and Other Gannett Papers Go on 24-Hour Strike
The Observer Dispatch and several other Northeast Gannett newspapers went on a 24-hour strike on Friday morning, according to employees at the historic Utica newspaper. About a half dozen employees, the majority of the Utica and Mohawk Valley workforce, walked off the job at 5 AM on Friday for a 24-hour period, in order to send a message to their parent company about unfair working conditions.
Dunkin’ Donuts debuts three new holiday menu items
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Dunkin’ Donuts is kicking off the holiday season early with three new items on the menu. The menu items include the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Cookie Butter Donut, and the Pancake Wake-up Wrap. The fast food and beverage chain will also bring back its Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, Toasted White Chocolate […]
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
CNY Animal Park Doubling Christmas Lights to Make Holidays More Magical
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Santa Claus is getting ready to come to town to celebrate the holidays at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango where there are more Christmas lights than ever before. The animal park is being transformed into a Winter Wonderland of Lights, with...
Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company
After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
Big Changes Ahead For Traffic Flow in Consumer Square, New Hartford
It's something that customers constantly complain about (myself included) and that is the traffic situation that happens whenever you head into Consumer Square in New Harford. It is constantly congested, especially by the area near Starbucks, and then whenever you want to leave the plaza, turning right. It, for lack of a better term, is a mess there.
New Utica App Rewards You for Shopping Local, Launches Today
Finally a smartphone app that rewards you for shopping local!. Taking its lead from national stores & restaurants that offer customers rewards for continued purchases, the Utica Proud app is taking that model and applying it locally. The app hopes to push more business toward smaller "mom & pop" establishments that make up the backbone of our great city.
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
32 new businesses in CNY include a flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year-old entrepreneur
Thirty-two new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28. These businesses include a home flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year old who breeds reptiles.
Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold at CNY Wegmans, 2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store
6-14-18-25-27 The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50. There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island. The...
waer.org
Mixed-income housing to replace city of Syracuse offices
City Hall Commons in downtown Syracuse is getting a makeover and a new owner. Mayor Ben Walsh announced Wednesday the historic building is set to be sold for $850,000 and a $13.2 million redevelopment. Hanover Real Estate Development plans to transform the commons into a mixed use space. City Hall...
On the lookout: Weekly roundup
(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. On the Lookout: Burglary suspects in North Syracuse North Syracuse Police are asking for your help finding these suspects! Three suspects broke into MD’s Gas Mart located on South […]
Jim Boeheim’s list of concerns as Syracuse prepares for its season-opener vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If Jim Boeheim were able to go shopping with his list of concerns after two exhibition games and the regular-season opener looming like Thanksgiving dinner for the entire family on Monday, he would be in for a long trip to Wegmans. In the moments after Syracuse’s...
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1