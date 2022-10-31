ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

96.1 The Eagle

Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale

A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Observer Dispatch and Other Gannett Papers Go on 24-Hour Strike

The Observer Dispatch and several other Northeast Gannett newspapers went on a 24-hour strike on Friday morning, according to employees at the historic Utica newspaper. About a half dozen employees, the majority of the Utica and Mohawk Valley workforce, walked off the job at 5 AM on Friday for a 24-hour period, in order to send a message to their parent company about unfair working conditions.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Dunkin’ Donuts debuts three new holiday menu items

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Dunkin’ Donuts is kicking off the holiday season early with three new items on the menu. The menu items include the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Cookie Butter Donut, and the Pancake Wake-up Wrap. The fast food and beverage chain will also bring back its Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, Toasted White Chocolate […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company

After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Big Changes Ahead For Traffic Flow in Consumer Square, New Hartford

It's something that customers constantly complain about (myself included) and that is the traffic situation that happens whenever you head into Consumer Square in New Harford. It is constantly congested, especially by the area near Starbucks, and then whenever you want to leave the plaza, turning right. It, for lack of a better term, is a mess there.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New Utica App Rewards You for Shopping Local, Launches Today

Finally a smartphone app that rewards you for shopping local!. Taking its lead from national stores & restaurants that offer customers rewards for continued purchases, the Utica Proud app is taking that model and applying it locally. The app hopes to push more business toward smaller "mom & pop" establishments that make up the backbone of our great city.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
waer.org

Mixed-income housing to replace city of Syracuse offices

City Hall Commons in downtown Syracuse is getting a makeover and a new owner. Mayor Ben Walsh announced Wednesday the historic building is set to be sold for $850,000 and a $13.2 million redevelopment. Hanover Real Estate Development plans to transform the commons into a mixed use space. City Hall...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the lookout: Weekly roundup

(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. On the Lookout: Burglary suspects in North Syracuse North Syracuse Police are asking for your help finding these suspects! Three suspects broke into MD’s Gas Mart located on South […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

