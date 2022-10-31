ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

You won’t believe what deputies found on Hwy 75

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v8KrM_0it7ios200

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – What do you do when you find a 600-pound pig walking along Highway 75?

Halloween happenings in the area tonight

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office answered several calls about the pig wandering on the highway before it was captured and sent it to a local farmer. They are keeping it in a separate pen until the owner can be found, according to a dispatcher in Osage County.

“It’s a big one,” a dispatcher told KSNT 27 News. “It was running up and down the highway most of the day.”

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

If you have any information on who the owner could be, please call our office at 785-828-3121.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Car crashes into ‘Big Mill’ in Lawrence, driver critically injured

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department says one person was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into a local business. Police say around 8:30 p.m. on Friday the driver of an SUV crashed into the Big Mill restaurant at 9th and Mississippi streets. That driver was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

4 adults, 6 pets displaced after overnight fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four adults and six pets were displaced Wednesday morning just before 3 a.m., according to the Topeka Fire Department. Crews arriving at 1280 Lane in Topeka found smoke and flames coming from the two-story home. Firefighters did successfully confine the fire to the home. A preliminary investigation said the cause of the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Missing 74-year-old found, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A silver alert was issued for a missing man in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department was asking for help from the public in locating a missing 74-year-old man. He has been located as of 7:49 p.m., according to the TPD.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Missing goats? The Shawnee County Sheriff has them

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A search is underway in Shawnee County after a deputy responded to a call Halloween night in the 1400 block of S.W. Indian Hills Road. The sheriff’s office said someone called in after they found two goats. The two goats were caught by the Shawnee County Animal Control Officer, who is […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka family, pets given shelter after house catches fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)- After a house fire this morning, a Topeka family is working on finding a permanent home. Donna Akin, a resident of a home in the 1200 block of SW Lane, said the experience was scary; so scary, she was worried her whole family might die. Akins’ daughter was the first to notice the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were arrested in East Topeka on Friday after a search warrant led to the location of drugs. According to the TPD, on November 4, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 block of SE Wisconsin Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Deputies use Taser to arrest man with sword

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 26-year-old man was subdued with a Taser this morning after failing to comply with officers and brandishing a sword, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responding to a 911 call at 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of S.W. Auburn Road came upon an […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Gunshots, smoke coming to Emporia with WWII reenactors

EMPORIA (KSNT) – U.S. Airborne troopers will face off against Nazi German soldiers on Friday for the “Cottonwood River Bridge Assault” in Emporia. Visit Emporia says event will consist of experienced WWII reenactors who will recreate the clearing of a European bridge by 101st Airborne Dog Company troopers against German soldiers. The mock battle will […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka therapist acquitted of charge of inappropriate relationship

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka therapist accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor has been acquitted. Julie Herron was accused of having unlawful sexual relations with a patient, who at the time, was a minor. Herron was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on July 23, 2020. A jury found Herron not […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police report suspicious death in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what they call a suspicious death in southwest Topeka. Officers responded to a call for service just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of SW 28th Street. When they arrived, police found one person dead and medical personnel on the scene. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Road closures could cause delays on election day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Election Office wants you to get out and vote. To warn residents about construction and detours KSNT 27 News has published a list of spots around town that could slow you down. You can vote early in Shawnee County by going to the Shawnee County Election Office located at […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police warn residents about ‘Felony Lane Gang’

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is issuing a warning to residents about the “Felony Lane Gang.” According to the LPD, the group travels in groups burglarizing vehicles, then uses stolen credit and debit cards to make big purchases. “Many of us already lock our cars and that’s great, but we all really need […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Halloween hit-and-run at trunk-or-treat reported by police

CARBONDALE (KSNT) – A local police department is asking for the public’s help after a possible hit-and-run near a trunk-or-treat event. Carbondale Police say a possible hit-and-run took place in Carbondale behind the Elm Community building on Monday night. The police are asking that anyone with security cameras of the alley send in their footage […]
CARBONDALE, KS
KSNT News

First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy