You won’t believe what deputies found on Hwy 75

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – What do you do when you find a 600-pound pig walking along Highway 75?

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office answered several calls about the pig wandering on the highway before it was captured and sent it to a local farmer. They are keeping it in a separate pen until the owner can be found, according to a dispatcher in Osage County.

“It’s a big one,” a dispatcher told KSNT 27 News. “It was running up and down the highway most of the day.”

If you have any information on who the owner could be, please call our office at 785-828-3121.

