Florida State

iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant

There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in Florida

One thing I really enjoy about this little quest I’ve sent myself on finding all the haunted places in Florida while I live in this state is that so many of them surprise me. I know that’s kind of how it is with life. Nothing is ever as it really seems, but there’s something so…consistent about this theme. Each place I’ve come across more or less has been the last place you’d expect to be haunted. I’ve been to a CVS in Orlando, a furniture shop, haunted lighthouse, bowling alley. But now I’ve stumbled across a case that really made me say, “whoa, I wasn’t expecting that”. And in this case, it’s an antique shop. Lame, right? WRONG.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair

• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Florida Dad Defends His Daughters' Photos Of Their Homecoming Dresses

When proud Florida dad shared a photo of his daughters' homecoming looks, he wasn't prepared for a viral reaction. People came after this Florida dad and his daughters claiming their Homecoming dresses were to provocative for their age. What do you think?. A Florida dad said he went "Papa Bear"...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

The Greek Festival is back this weekend

The 2022 Jacksonville Greek Festival is back!. This year’s festival will be held on November 4th-6th at a new campus on 12760 Beach Blvd. There will be food, fun, and a cultural experience for the entire family. Delicious Homemade Greek food. Live music and dancing. Family friendly environment. Amazing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Jacksonville

Most people envision beautiful beaches and gloriously warm weather when they think of Florida. Little do they know that this state also has ghostly tales to chill you to the bone! The city of Jacksonville, in particular, has more than its fair share of paranormal occurrences and spooky stories. Read on to discover the seven most haunted places near Jacksonville!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss

Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
ORLANDO, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Plans show Publix to raze and rebuild at Harbour Place

Publix Super Markets Inc. intends to raze and rebuild its store in Harbour Place Shopping Center near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Campo Engineering Inc. of Tampa filed civil engineering plans with the city Oct. 28 to remove the existing 54,831-square-foot Publix store and a metal building and build a new supermarket at 13170 Atlantic Blvd., at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
horseandrider.com

43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Breezy and warm into the weekend ahead of beach beating next week

Jacksonville, FL — The end of your work week is going to feel very nice with temperatures in the upper 70s and breezy conditions but mostly sunny and dry. It stays really nice for Friday night football and other outdoor plans. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says winds will increase through the weekend with warmer temperatures in the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

