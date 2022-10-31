Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant
There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in Florida
One thing I really enjoy about this little quest I’ve sent myself on finding all the haunted places in Florida while I live in this state is that so many of them surprise me. I know that’s kind of how it is with life. Nothing is ever as it really seems, but there’s something so…consistent about this theme. Each place I’ve come across more or less has been the last place you’d expect to be haunted. I’ve been to a CVS in Orlando, a furniture shop, haunted lighthouse, bowling alley. But now I’ve stumbled across a case that really made me say, “whoa, I wasn’t expecting that”. And in this case, it’s an antique shop. Lame, right? WRONG.
News4Jax.com
What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair
• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
Bring on the cotton candy! Jacksonville Fair returns to the Bold City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back! The event opens Thursday, Nov. 3 and runs until Nov. 13. Here is your guide for everything you need to know to make the most of the fun, food and entertainment. LOCATION. Jacksonville Fairgrounds located in the Sports Complex...
Time is ticking to save dozens of local cats in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A new construction project is forcing dozens of local cats out of their habitat and putting their nine lives in danger. They are living in a desirable stretch of land along the intercoastal in Jacksonville Beach. But a developer is building a $45 million marina with residential units, restaurants, and stores there.
iheart.com
Florida Dad Defends His Daughters' Photos Of Their Homecoming Dresses
When proud Florida dad shared a photo of his daughters' homecoming looks, he wasn't prepared for a viral reaction. People came after this Florida dad and his daughters claiming their Homecoming dresses were to provocative for their age. What do you think?. A Florida dad said he went "Papa Bear"...
News4Jax.com
The Greek Festival is back this weekend
The 2022 Jacksonville Greek Festival is back!. This year’s festival will be held on November 4th-6th at a new campus on 12760 Beach Blvd. There will be food, fun, and a cultural experience for the entire family. Delicious Homemade Greek food. Live music and dancing. Family friendly environment. Amazing...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Jacksonville
Most people envision beautiful beaches and gloriously warm weather when they think of Florida. Little do they know that this state also has ghostly tales to chill you to the bone! The city of Jacksonville, in particular, has more than its fair share of paranormal occurrences and spooky stories. Read on to discover the seven most haunted places near Jacksonville!
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss
Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Plans show Publix to raze and rebuild at Harbour Place
Publix Super Markets Inc. intends to raze and rebuild its store in Harbour Place Shopping Center near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Campo Engineering Inc. of Tampa filed civil engineering plans with the city Oct. 28 to remove the existing 54,831-square-foot Publix store and a metal building and build a new supermarket at 13170 Atlantic Blvd., at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards.
greenepublishing.com
Suwannee County chosen for Florida’s first Black-owned medical marijuana farm
Six years after Florida voters approved a medical marijuana ballot measure and six months after the Department of Health accepted applications, the first Black-owned business received its license to grow and sell marijuana for medicinal use. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday, Sept. 20, announced...
Man behind certain antisemitic messaging in Jacksonville speaks out
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man behind some of the antisemitic messages displayed across Jacksonville last weekend is speaking out. Action News Jax spoke with Jon Minadeo, one of the individuals listed in a recently-released JSO incident report. Minadeo said he goes by ‘Handsome Truth’ on the internet.
wuft.org
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
Migos rapper Takeoff's death hits home for Jacksonville mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inspiring, innovative and creative are words used to describe Takeoff, the rapper shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. Loved ones say he was at a Houston bowling alley when he was gunned down. It’s a story that hits home for many people, including a...
A show of support for Jews in response to antisemitic messages shown across Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 100 people came out to James Weldon Johnson Park in support of those impacted by the messages saying “Kanye is right about the Jews” that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during last weekend’s Georgia-Florida game, and another on a downtown Jacksonville building.
'She always brought a smile': Fernandina Beach restaurant mourning the death of employee
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach restaurant is mourning the loss of a beloved employee. Over the weekend, troopers responded to a deadly crash in Charlton, County Georgia. Georgia State Patrol says a Jeep Wrangler driven by Tanya Williamson was hit by another vehicle on her way home...
horseandrider.com
43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year
The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors concerned about Regency Square Mall, owners say repairs are on the way
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community members are voicing their concerns about a Jacksonville shopping mall that’s been around for more than five decades. At Regency Square Mall, leaks in the ceiling, mold and other issues have customers worried about their health and safety. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Breezy and warm into the weekend ahead of beach beating next week
Jacksonville, FL — The end of your work week is going to feel very nice with temperatures in the upper 70s and breezy conditions but mostly sunny and dry. It stays really nice for Friday night football and other outdoor plans. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says winds will increase through the weekend with warmer temperatures in the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
Report: Jacksonville police confronted men with antisemitic banner on I-10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just a day before hateful messages were projected on TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida game, making national news, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to calls about another antisemitic incident in Jacksonville. During the incident, JSO engaged with a man who was identified as Jon Minadeo,...
Comments / 0