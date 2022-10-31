Read full article on original website
Need weekend plans? Trends and Friends has some ideas
LUBBOCK, Texas—Trends and friends can help you get ready for the weekend. There is always something to do in Lubbock. Each week we give you a few things going on for the upcoming weekend. We hope you have a fun and safe weekend!
KLBK celebrates 70 years, first TV station in Lubbock
From the book “A Dream Revealed: The Making of Lubbock’s First TV Station”. Imagine, if you can, the summer of 1952. If you lived in Lubbock, chances are you had never even seen television. The few residents who had viewed TV may have seen it at a hotel in Dallas, where one place had two sets that could be rented, with a 2-hour maximum.
Dillard’s is having their Scentsational Event on Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas—This is Dillard’s biggest one-day event for beauty and fragrance this holiday season. Shop at both stores in the South Plains Mall on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Receive a $25 reward certificate with every $100 you spend in beauty and fragrance, up to $400. Redeem your certificate in beauty & fragrance the day of the event through November 23,2022.
Toys for Tots Lubbock 2022
Toys for Tots, organized by the United States Marine Corps Reserve to give toys to children whose parents cannot afford gifts, was founded in 1947. In Lubbock, applications opened on October 15 and close on November 30, 2022. Click here to see the full timeline.
Latino Lubbock gives updates on Veterans Day and more
LUBBOCK, Texas—We can always count on Latino Lubbock to keep us updated on all that Lubbock has to offer. Get more information at latinolubbock.net or by picking up your free copy of the November edition of Latino Lubbock magazine.
Bob Mills Furniture gives back to the South Plains Food Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas—Bob Mills Furniture gives back during its 15th Anniversary of being in Lubbock, TX. Five percent of proceeds from the event will be donated to South Plains Food Bank of Lubbock. The Bob Mills 15th Anniversary will run November 4 through November 6. Customers can bring 5 cans of food into the store, and they will receive a 5 percent discount on their purchase. In addition, 5 percent of proceeds during the anniversary will be donated to South Plains Food Bank. Bob Mills will also be present at the store located at, 6000 TX-327 Spur, Lubbock, TX for a special meet and greet on Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.
Community Christian Church is having their Holiday Extravaganza
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 15th annual Holiday Extravaganza is at the Community Christian Church on Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5. This unique shopping experience offers gift baskets, food items, wreaths and so much more. The proceeds every year go to support Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Make plans to support local and give back at 3417 96th Street, across from Indiana Avenue Baptist Church. You can shop Friday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
West Texas Hero Homes is sponsoring Habitat for Humanity Veterans Day Build
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Habitat Veterans Day Build will kicks off on November 5th and runs through November 11 at 11:00 a.m. on Veterans Day. Habitat received a gift from a female veteran who died and wanted us to build a Habitat house for a local veteran. The West Texas Home Builders Hero Homes program is also sponsoring and several local veterans groups are helping plan the event. We need the community to come out and support this effort. Breakfast, lunch, snacks are provided for volunteers and shirts while they last. Must be 18 and up for construction. No skills needed. Volunteers to help with things other than construction needed as well. Reach out to Christy Reeves with questions: creeves@lubbockhabitat.org and get registered to help at lubbockhabitat.org.
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: November 3rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Breezy with storms east. Low of 52°. Winds S→W 18-22 MPH. Tomorrow: Isolated showers and strong winds. High of ↓63°. Winds W 20-25 MPH. Scattered showers and storms are expected...
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 2nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Morning fog, breezy with increasing clouds. High of 72°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. Cool and mostly clear. Low of 52°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Windy and warmer, severe storms possible after sunset....
Thursday morning crash turned fatal
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Thursday morning collision that left a 64-year-old man dead. Officers were called to the 400 block of Texas Avenue on November 3, at 9:06 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries involving a SUV and an armored truck.
One injured in two-vehicle accident near Idalou
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 9:45 a.m. to a two-vehicle accident on East Highway 62/82, North Farm to Market Road 400 and North County Road 3400. One person was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.
Anti-Abbott group “No It Couldn’t” makes ad buy
LUBBOCK, Texas — No It Couldn’t LLC, an advocacy group mounting an attack ad campaign against Governor Abbott, claims it made an ad buy in the Lubbock media market starting Tuesday. The ads were not purchased on KAMC, KLBK or EverythingLubbock.com. The Texas Tribune reported the group purchased...
Lubbock daycare evacuated after gas leak
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said that crews were called to the scene of a gas leak at 10:14 a.m. that caused a precautionary evacuation of Here We Grow Daycare at 13405 Quaker Avenue. In a statement on social media, LFR said that the children were temporarily relocated...
