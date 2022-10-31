Kenneth R. Kelzer, age 56, of Waconia, Minnesota, formerly Florida, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and on Monday, November 7, 2022 from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the Mass at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.

