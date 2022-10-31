Read full article on original website
Dr. Cathy Ann Rasmussen
Dr. Cathy Ann Rasmussen, age 53, of Marshall, Wisconsin, daughter of Don and Barb Rasmussen of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. Visitation will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, McLeod County, Minnesota.
Schedule for Nov 4, 5
Nov 5- Cross Country-State Meet @ Northfield…Local Qualifiers:. Class A Girls: Addison Hoof, Lester Prairie – Miranda Mallak, Lester Prairie – Brookelyn Kuechle, EVW/K – Madison LeSage, HLWW – GFW Team – Sibley East Team. Class A Boys: Henry Lemke, EVW/K. Class 2A Girls:...
Kenneth R. Kelzer
Kenneth R. Kelzer, age 56, of Waconia, Minnesota, formerly Florida, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and on Monday, November 7, 2022 from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the Mass at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.
Renville Co Park Gates Closing to Traffic During Deer Firearm Season
(OLIVIA, MN) Due to the deer firearm season, Renville park gates will be closed to vehicles beginning Friday, November 4. Gates will re-open Monday, November 14. Beaver Falls and Skalbekken horse camps, Vicksburg main shelter area, and Lake Allie will remain open. The Parks Archery Hunt runs from November 1...
Chaska Man Sentenced to Prison for Fatal Crash
A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess...
“Soft Lockdown” at BOLD School
(KWLM/Olivia MN-) The BOLD school building in Olivia was placed in a “soft lockdown” Tuesday after a student brought a b-b gun to school. BOLD Superintendent Jim Menton says school officials received word that a student may have brought a weapon to school, and police were called. Menton...
Bail Set for Atwater Man Involved in Fatal Crash
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) The driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash near Raymond this summer had his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday. Bail for 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was set at $2000, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for December 12th. Police say on...
