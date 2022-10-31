‘Tough one to swallow’: Auston Matthews gets brutally honest on Maple Leafs’ dreadful start to season

The Orlando Magic have been without Cole Anthony since Oct. 26 and based on recent reports, they may be without him for a little while longer. According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Anthony’s return to the court may not be until sometime after Thanksgiving. Source: Magic’s Cole Anthony expected to be sidelined through […] The post Latest Cole Anthony update sure to please fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO