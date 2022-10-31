ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche, just off the Mexican coastline. Hurricane Hunters Tuesday afternoon found winds of 40 mph and a well-defined circulation, leading to the upgrade to a Tropical Storm. Slow strengthening is expected with Karl becoming a 50 mph storm through mid-week. The storm is not expected to become a hurricane.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
NOLA.com

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path

Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyNorthwest

The mighty Columbus Day storm of 1962 could happen again

The strongest non-tropical wind storm ever to hit the lower 48 in American history occurred 60 years ago on October 12th, 1962. This historic storm clobbered much of the west coast including the Puget Sound region as the storm hugged the coastline just offshore as it quickly tracked from Northern California up the coast to Vancouver Island.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
natureworldnews.com

Hundreds of Houses in Florida Expected to Remain Submerged in Floodwaters Until Thanksgiving in November

Flooded Florida houses due to Hurricane Ian are expected to remain submerged in floodwaters until the Thanksgiving celebrate in late November, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns. One factor behind this is the amount of St. John's River, located in the east side of the state, drained the historic rainfall brought by Ian when it made landfall in the Sunshine State more than two weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Receding Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Reveal Grotesque Dinosaur-Like Fish Trapped in Fence

The remnants of Hurricane Ian left mountainous piles of debris and other catastrophic damages to Florida’s gulf coast. However, its receding floodwaters are also revealing something genuinely bizarre. Recently, news photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph while surveying the flooding. While visiting Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood, he...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border Patrol

On October 15, a Border Patrol Officer from Daytona Beach, Florida tweeted about the latest find of large quantities of illegal drugs being found washed up on a beach. In this incident, around 11 pounds of cocaine with a street value of £150,000 was found in a plastic-wrapped bundle by an innocent person walking on the beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching system in Caribbean

Forecasters on Wednesday were watching a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean that could develop into a tropical system by the weekend along with two other systems in the Atlantic. None of the disturbances currently pose an imminent threat to Florida. According to a 2 a.m. update from Hurricane Center, an...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane season isn’t over yet, Tampa Bay. Here’s what to expect.

Put down those peanut butter crackers you’ve been skimming from your hurricane kit — there are still weeks to go until the official end of hurricane season. A little over a month remains until the six-month, nerve-fraying season comes to a close on Nov. 30. Even with Hurricane Ian’s devastation in southwest Florida, this year’s season has been quieter than anticipated. And as the season winds down, forecasters are expecting only one or two more named storms.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy