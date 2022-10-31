Read full article on original website
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
Hypebae
Custom Fit Denim Brand unspun Taps Artist Bráulio Amado for Limited-Edition Jeans
Unspun — the Hong Kong- and San Francisco-based brand creating custom-fit denim using 3D scanning technology — has joined forces with Portuguese graphic designer and illustrator Bráulio Amado on a limited-edition release. The collaboration marks unspun’s second team-up, following its unexpected collaboration with Collina Strada that was...
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Hypebae
Watch the Official Trailer for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
Rihanna is keeping extra busy this season — she’s made her long-awaited music comeback with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is continuing to roll out new projects for her lingerie empire Savage X Fenty. Aside from its sportswear launch helmed by Adam Selman, the brand is also gearing up for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty Show.
Hypebae
Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family
The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
Hypebae
Beyoncé and The Carters Dress Up as 'The Proud Family'
If you thought Halloween was over, think again because Beyoncé and the Carters have just changed the game forever. The singer shared a post on Instagram of herself and her family dressed up as the characters from the iconic ’90s TV show, The Proud Family, and it was something special. Fans were quick to spot not one, but two Beyoncés in the image, as she dressed up as both Suga Mama and Trudy Parker-Proud, wearing a pleated silver skirt, pink cardigan and gray wig, as well as beige leggings, a yellow strapless bodysuit and a short wig.
Hypebae
Florence Pugh Was Told to Lose Weight and Change Her Face at 19
Oscar nominee and Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh recently opened up about her previous acting experiences in a new interview. Speaking to The Telegraph, Pugh detailed an experience of hers from when she was 19 years old and cast as a pop star in a Los Angeles TV series. The actor was told that she needed to alter her appearance and lose weight in order to fit into the role, something which understandably still haunts her.
Hypebae
Savage X Fenty Gears Up for Holiday Season With New Campaign
It’s time to get ready for the festive season — Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty has unveiled its latest campaign for Holiday 2022. Dubbed “Holiday Lounge,” the collection features everything from lingerie to loungewear for cozy days in. The campaign is led by Dove Cameron, who is seen wearing a fuzzy knit cardigan and bucket hat along with comfy sweatpants. The holiday edit, in addition to the new pieces, also includes best-selling items such as the Forever Savage onesies and boxers.
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion Is Red-Hot In New Bixie Haircut
Megan Thee Stallion is proving that hot girl summer is not just a seasonal thing, but a year-round event. The Grammy award-winning rapper showed off a bold new do on Instagram, debuting a red-hot bixie cut. Shorter than a bob, but longer than a traditional pixie cut, the shortly cropped haircut is the perfect style for fall as it delivers both edge and elegance. The celebrity’s makeup artist, Priscilla Ono graciously gave us a close up of Megan’s new hair, highlighting its fiery crimson hue with orange undertones. Wearing it in a sleek, slicked back fashion, Megan’s matching red makeup took center stage. Ono naturally captioned the photo,” Hot girl Meg.”
Hypebae
Harry Styles Stars in His Own Gucci HA HA HA Campaign
First debuted in June this year, the Gucci and Harry Styles partnership just unveiled an all-new campaign, dubbed “Liberated Vanity” and inspired by the concept of a “dream wardrobe.”. Born from a shared vision of friendship, passion and play, the new Gucci HA HA HA campaign seeks...
Hypebae
Dua Lipa's Checkered Chrome Manicure Are The Perfect Winter Nails
Dua Lipa has impeccable style as the singer was one of the first to reignite our love for moon boots, disco pants and all-around experimental fashion. That’s why we have full faith that her spin on viral chrome nails is the perfect winter manicure. While the extraterrestrial-inspired nails are not an entirely new trend, the “One Kiss” singer does what fashion icons do and reinvents it.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Adds 8 Dates to 'The Eras Tour' and Shares Snippet of Exclusive Track "Hits Different"
Taylor Swift has blessed fans with lots of exciting updates on Friday, November 4. The singer-slash-songwriter took to social media to reveal she has added eight dates to The Eras Tour, which she first announced earlier this week. Minutes later, she shared a snippet to her Target-exclusive Midnights track “Hits Different.”
Hypebae
Jacquemus Teases Tekla Collaboration
Simon Porte Jacquemus of the much-loved brand Jacquemus, took to Instagram tonight to share a number of subtle (and some not-so-subtle) teasers about his forthcoming collaborations, events and drops. One of which, included a potential collaboration with household linens brand, Tekla. The designer posted a carousel on Instagram which began...
Hypebae
Pharrell Williams Gives a Sneak Peek at adidas Humanrace Samba
Pharrell Williams is continuing his partnership with adidas. Following up on sneakers like the recent all-black Hu NMD S1 RYAT, the artist has shared a sneak peek at his collaborative Humanrace Samba. The musician debuted the kicks at his first-ever Mighty Dream Forum, which is described as an “annual multi-day...
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez Debuts the "Undone" Version of Pamela Anderson’s Iconic '90s Hairstyle
Jennifer Lopez is one of the iconic hair queens of our time. As of late, it seems as if she’s been in her “bed hair” season, and we’re all in for it. In a holiday campaign shoot with fashion brand Coach, the multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram to debut her latest Pamela Anderson‘s iconic tousled, “undone” hairstyle. Many A-listers such as Ciara and Kim Kardashian have been participating in the Pam Anderson updo trend, putting their unique spin on the legendary hairstyle — and while Lopez isn’t exactly new to this, she’s true to it. To create the modern and sophisticated version for Lopez, resident hairstylist Chris Appleton tag-teamed with hair pros Danielle Priano and Nero to make the dream ‘werk.’
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Poses for a Magazine Cover Wearing $13 USD Nail Polish
It’s winter white nail polish season and Selena Gomez is already ahead of the manicure game. Earlier this year, the Rare Beauty founder broke out her modeling skills for the cover of Rolling Stones ahead of the release of her highly anticipated documentary My Mind and Me. Gomez is obviously visually stunning, but the singer’s ultra-glossy manicure also won the best supporting actor in the photos. The manicure was done by her go-to nail tech Tom Bachik who shaped her nails into a classic short square shaped and shared all the tea on what he used to arrive at the chic look. We’re always excited about those cost-friendly beauty finds, and Bachick opted for Mia Secret Gelux Nail Polish in white and the brand’s base top gel to secure the glassy finish.
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Drake and 21 Savage for Tory Lanez-Related Diss in "Circo Loco"
Drake and 21 Savage have finally released their highly anticipated album, Her Loss, and while many fans are excited, Megan Thee Stallion is not and for a valid reason. The “Hot Girl Summer” artist called out the rappers for including a line in the track “Circo Loco” that suggests she lied about getting shot by Tory Lanez in July 2020.
Hypebae
Ally Brooke Hilariously Reacts to Fifth Harmony Reunion Requests
Ally Brooke has taken to social media to share what she thinks about all those requesting a Fifth Harmony reunion. Unfortunately, for 5H fans, based on her clip, it seems unlikely. Brooke used a viral TikTok sound for the video, which features “When will Fifth Harmony have a reunion?” written...
