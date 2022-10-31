ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Morning Buzz: November 4

1. LINC UP in Grand Rapids is hosting a networking event on Friday, November 4, to meet local candidates and learn about ballot proposals. The event runs from 5:30pm - 7pm. It's being held at the LINC UP building on Madison Avenue. Learn more at lincup.org. 2. The Hispanic Center...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

West Michigan to receive $3M toward lead control

LANSING, Mich. — West Michigan will receive more than $3 million toward lead prevention and control. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the funding stems from the state’s Children Health Insurance Program. We’re told eligible counties throughout the state received up to $1.5 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Portage Parks & Rec moves to new location

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved to a new location. The city says the new building is located at 320 Library Lane, which we’re told is the former site of the Portage Senior Center. We’re told the renovated facility will include space for...
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

Friday's Friend: Jayco

Say hello to Jayco. Many other furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and Humane Society of West Michigan offers a Silver Paws program. Often already trained, wise, and lower-energy, senior animals make excellent companions. Plus HSWM's "Silver Paw" pets–cats over 10...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

West Michigan Youth Ballet presents: "The Nutcracker"

Enjoy a holiday classic performed by the West Michigan Youth Ballet during the month of December, "The Nutcracker." "The Nutcracker," is a timeless ballet first performed in 1892 set to Tchaikovsky’s now-famous score. Children and teens from all across the state of Michigan to reprise the roles of Clara, the Prince, The Snow Queen, and so many more beloved characters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

'Absolutely relentless': Harbor Humane pleads for help amid year of challenges, setbacks

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A West Olive animal shelter is reaching out to the community for help after what they call a “relentless” year filled with compounding challenges. Harbor Humane says the fall season usually brings relief in lodging numbers as cats normally reproduce less this time of year; however, they say 23 strays entered the shelter on Tuesday alone, amounting to a total of 207 cats on site and 160 in foster care.
WEST OLIVE, MI
Fox17

Deputies investigate organized credit card thefts in Holland Twp.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a pair of organized credit card thefts in Holland Township on Wednesday. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the first theft took place at Meijer and the second happened at Home Goods. We’re told a handful of younger individuals distracted both...
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
Fox17

Portage City Council rezones land for possible apartment complex

PORTAGE, Mich. — Officials in Portage rezoned a 10-acre site for an apartment complex amid objections from homeowners in a nearby neighborhood on Tuesday. All seven of the city’s council members voted in favor of the project. According to documents obtained by FOX17, Edward Rose & Sons, a...
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

Restaurant Week GR starts Nov. 4; Get a sneak peek at Grove's menu

Get ready to taste the city as Restaurant Week GR returns to the food and drink scene on Friday, November 4. Dozens of restaurants will be offering special menus and drink items specifically for Restaurant Week. As an appetizer, pastry chef Katy Walktz shares one of the dishes Grove will be serving during the event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

School bus driver cited after Grand Haven crash injures 1

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials in Grand Haven responded to a crash involving a school bus in Grand Haven Wednesday morning. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the crash happened at Robbins Road and Ferry Street before 7:40 a.m. We’re told the bus driver,...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo DPS investigates shooting after 1 shot in leg

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo Tuesday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the incident occurred near the intersection at Staples Avenue and North Street at around 6 p.m. We’re told officers found evidence of two separate car crashes in...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy