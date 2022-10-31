Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 4
1. LINC UP in Grand Rapids is hosting a networking event on Friday, November 4, to meet local candidates and learn about ballot proposals. The event runs from 5:30pm - 7pm. It's being held at the LINC UP building on Madison Avenue. Learn more at lincup.org. 2. The Hispanic Center...
Fox17
GRCC student 1 of 10 in nation to attend weekend retreat for blind musicians
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) student has been selected to attend a special event featuring an American Idol finalist. Tyler Zahnke, 25, is one of 10 blind musicians in the U.S. chosen to take part in a mentorship program in Arizona this weekend, according to GRCC.
Fox17
Merchants and Makers Grand Rapids Holiday Market takes place Nov. 6
Holiday shopping is now in full swing, and there's nothing better than a unique gift coming from the heart. The perfect place to find that gift is the Merchants and Makers Grand Rapids Holiday Market on Sunday. The Fulton Street Farmer's Market will be home to over 100 local makers...
Fox17
5th Street Hall is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and you're invited!
The Polish roots in the Grand Rapids community run strong with the history of the people and the buildings they reside in. The St. Adalbert Aid Society is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and they're inviting everyone in the community to come down to Fifth Street Hall to celebrate. On November...
Fox17
West Michigan to receive $3M toward lead control
LANSING, Mich. — West Michigan will receive more than $3 million toward lead prevention and control. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the funding stems from the state’s Children Health Insurance Program. We’re told eligible counties throughout the state received up to $1.5 million...
Fox17
Portage Parks & Rec moves to new location
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved to a new location. The city says the new building is located at 320 Library Lane, which we’re told is the former site of the Portage Senior Center. We’re told the renovated facility will include space for...
Fox17
Friday's Friend: Jayco
Say hello to Jayco. Many other furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and Humane Society of West Michigan offers a Silver Paws program. Often already trained, wise, and lower-energy, senior animals make excellent companions. Plus HSWM's "Silver Paw" pets–cats over 10...
Fox17
West Michigan Youth Ballet presents: "The Nutcracker"
Enjoy a holiday classic performed by the West Michigan Youth Ballet during the month of December, "The Nutcracker." "The Nutcracker," is a timeless ballet first performed in 1892 set to Tchaikovsky’s now-famous score. Children and teens from all across the state of Michigan to reprise the roles of Clara, the Prince, The Snow Queen, and so many more beloved characters.
Fox17
Rosa Parks Circle ice rink to reopen at full capacity Nov. 25
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle is scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 25. The city of Grand Rapids says the rink will be open every day through Feb. 26, depending on weather conditions. It will cost $2 for people under 18 to use the...
Fox17
'Absolutely relentless': Harbor Humane pleads for help amid year of challenges, setbacks
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A West Olive animal shelter is reaching out to the community for help after what they call a “relentless” year filled with compounding challenges. Harbor Humane says the fall season usually brings relief in lodging numbers as cats normally reproduce less this time of year; however, they say 23 strays entered the shelter on Tuesday alone, amounting to a total of 207 cats on site and 160 in foster care.
Fox17
With This Ring Engagement Expo coming to Grand Rapids on Nov. 6
There are plenty of options when it comes to bridal shows for people who are engaged and planning a wedding, but what about those who have yet to be engaged? There's an event coming to Grand Rapids that's the first of this kind called With This Ring Engagement Expo on November 6.
Fox17
Paws with a Cause raises and trains service dogs for people with disabilities, enhancing their quality of life
With independence comes self-sufficiency and confidence, and those with disabilities can have all those things thanks to a service dog from Paws with a Cause. Since its founding, Paws with a Cause has raised and trained more than 3,000 dogs that have been placed with clients across the country. More...
Fox17
Champions for HD benefit concert raising money to fight against Huntington's Disease on Nov. 13
Huntington's Disease is a neurological disorder described as having Parkinson's, ALS, and Alzheimer's Disease all at once. Tens of thousands of families are affected, and the Champions for HD is dedicated to helping them through events like their annual benefit concert on November 13. In addition to live music, there...
Fox17
Deputies investigate organized credit card thefts in Holland Twp.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a pair of organized credit card thefts in Holland Township on Wednesday. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the first theft took place at Meijer and the second happened at Home Goods. We’re told a handful of younger individuals distracted both...
Fox17
Kent Co. sheriff: 14-year-old lights fireworks in East Kentwood bathroom
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old student faces charges for allegedly setting off fireworks in a public restroom on Halloween. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they received reports of gunshots at the East Kentwood Freshman Center on Monday, Oct. 31. We’re told deputies arrived in under...
Fox17
Portage City Council rezones land for possible apartment complex
PORTAGE, Mich. — Officials in Portage rezoned a 10-acre site for an apartment complex amid objections from homeowners in a nearby neighborhood on Tuesday. All seven of the city’s council members voted in favor of the project. According to documents obtained by FOX17, Edward Rose & Sons, a...
Fox17
Restaurant Week GR starts Nov. 4; Get a sneak peek at Grove's menu
Get ready to taste the city as Restaurant Week GR returns to the food and drink scene on Friday, November 4. Dozens of restaurants will be offering special menus and drink items specifically for Restaurant Week. As an appetizer, pastry chef Katy Walktz shares one of the dishes Grove will be serving during the event.
Fox17
School bus driver cited after Grand Haven crash injures 1
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials in Grand Haven responded to a crash involving a school bus in Grand Haven Wednesday morning. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the crash happened at Robbins Road and Ferry Street before 7:40 a.m. We’re told the bus driver,...
Fox17
Sheriff: Grand Rapids man arrested in ongoing mail theft investigation
OTTAWA COUNTY — One man is in custody for mail theft and check fraud, but the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is working to learn if he was involved in a larger criminal operation. On Tuesday, deputies say a bank in the Jension area notified them of a person trying...
Fox17
Kalamazoo DPS investigates shooting after 1 shot in leg
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo Tuesday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the incident occurred near the intersection at Staples Avenue and North Street at around 6 p.m. We’re told officers found evidence of two separate car crashes in...
Comments / 0