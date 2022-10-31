For Immediate Release

Office of Labor Standards Announces Suspension of Seattle’s Covid-19 Gig Worker Protections Effective November 1, 2022

Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time and Gig Worker Premium Pay Ordinances Provided Temporary Protections Since 2020



Seattle, WA (October 31, 2022) – The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces the suspension of the Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time and Gig Worker Premium Pay Ordinances effective November 1, 2022. Certain requirements of these laws will still apply moving forward.



The Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time Ordinance temporarily provided paid sick leave for gig workers during the Covid-19 emergency. The temporary law went into effect on July 13, 2020 and allowed certain gig workers access to paid sick and paid safe time (PSST) from transportation network companies (such as Uber, Lyft) and food delivery network companies (FDNCs) that arrange for delivery of groceries or prepared food using an app-based or online platform.

As of November 1, 2022, the following requirements apply:

Accrual : Gig workers are entitled to accrue paid sick and paid safe time until April 30, 2023.

: Gig workers are entitled to accrue paid sick and paid safe time until April 30, 2023. Use : Gig workers are entitled to use accrued paid sick and paid safe time until April 30, 2023.

: Gig workers are entitled to use accrued paid sick and paid safe time until April 30, 2023. Notice of Rights : covered hiring entities must provide a Notice of Rights for a period of three years through October 31, 2025.

: covered hiring entities must provide a Notice of Rights for a period of three years through October 31, 2025. Enforcement: Gig workers with complaints that a hiring entity did not meet the requirements of this ordinance between July 13, 2020, and April 30, 2023, can still contact the Office of Labor Standards (OLS) with their complaints for three years (through October 31, 2025). Please do not delay contacting the office to ensure you may exercise your rights under this ordinance. You can contact OLS by calling (206) 256-5297 or contact us online by filling out this form (click here) .

The temporary Gig Worker Premium Pay Ordinance required Food Delivery Network Companies (FDNCs) to pay gig workers certain amounts of premium pay for online orders that have a pick-up or drop-off point in Seattle. The Gig Worker Premium Pay Ordinance went into effect on June 26, 2020.

As of November 1, 2022, the following requirements apply:

Premium Pay : the law no longer requires covered hiring entities to pay additional premium pay for orders.

: the law no longer requires covered hiring entities to pay additional premium pay for orders. Notice of rights: covered hiring entities must provide a Notice of Rights for a period of three years through October 31, 2025.

covered hiring entities must provide a Notice of Rights for a period of three years through October 31, 2025. Enforcement: Gig workers with complaints that their hiring entity failed to pay premium pay between June 26, 2020, and October 31, 2022, can still contact the Office of Labor Standards (OLS) with their complaints for three years (through October 31, 2025). Please do not delay contacting the office to ensure you may exercise your rights under this ordinance. You can contact OLS by calling (206) 256-5297 or contact us online by filling out this form (click here) .



These changes align with Mayor Bruce Harrell’s announcement to end the Civil Emergency Proclamation after October 31, 2022 and with Washington State’s and Governor Inslee’s decision to end the statewide state of emergency .

For more information on the Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time Ordinance please visit the OLS website here. For information on the Gig Worker Premium Pay Ordinance please click here .





