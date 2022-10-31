ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 19

Patty J
4d ago

Sending my condolences to her Family and Friends 🙏 Just 💔

Reply
8
iz2crazy
4d ago

may she RIP.Tragic loss.deepest sympathies to her famiky..

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Senate contender takes slim lead in latest Ohio poll

The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Republican J.D. Vance surpassed his Democratic opponent by a hair in Ohio’s latest U.S. Senate poll. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, a Cygnal survey of nearly 1,500 likely Ohio voters released Friday found […]
OHIO STATE
athleticbusiness.com

HS Principal Placed on Leave Following Suicide Death of AD

Marlon Ball, the principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington, Ky., was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, according to a district statement mourning the death of Dunbar athletic director Jason Howel. Howell's death Tuesday is being investigated as a suicide, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Lexington...
LEXINGTON, KY
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Senate town hall with Ryan, Vance: Three takeaways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –  The candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat took to the stage – at different times – to answer questions for the last time Tuesday night, one week before they face off in the Nov. 8 election. In a town hall hosted by Fox News at The Fives, an event center […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio

OHIO, USA — No one took home Halloween's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Monday, but be sure to check those tickets. A number of players across the country, including two in Ohio, won at least $1 million in this drawing. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S.   Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy