Olathe, KS

New lab opening in Olathe creates dozens of new jobs

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) – Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Olathe as part of a new bioscience laboratory.

KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services opened a $28 million lab last week. Gov. Kelly says the lab will create 175 new jobs.

KCAS is a contract research organization working to help develop biotech, pharmaceutical, and animal health drug development programs.

The company has been in business for over 40 years, and Gov. Kelly’s office said the new facility is one of the largest bioanalytical facilities in the country.

“This investment, along with the recent acquisitions of FlowMetric and Active Biomarkers, has positioned KCAS for global expansion and significant gains in capacity that allow us to attract expertise and serve our customers as the CRO of choice for the global pharma and biopharma industries. As one of the area’s largest employers, we continue to look for top talent to help us grow both locally and globally,” John Bucksath, KCAS CEO, said.

Applicants can search for job openings and apply online at KCASBio.com .

