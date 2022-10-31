ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, MO

KSNT News

Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City police ask for help in finding 77-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 77-year-old man last seen Thursday evening. Police said Malcolm S. Sieggen was seen getting on a Metro city bus heading south from Northwest 112th Street and Ambassador Drive at 5 p.m. Authorities said Sieggen was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Charges filed in deadly KCK shooting on Halloween night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County prosecutors have charged Daijon Estell in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party that killed one teenager and injured six others. Estell, 22, is facing 12 criminal charges, including first-degree murder. Police said there was an invite-only party at a home in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Lawrence police warn of smash-and-grab 'Felony Lane Gang'

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are warning people of a traveling gang that’s been breaking into cars and stealing what’s inside. The "Felony Lane Gange" is from Florida and travels the country robbing people of the items in their cars. Lawrence police say they have taken several...
LAWRENCE, KS
kmmo.com

KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

