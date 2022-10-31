Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Related
Kansas City man charged with murder, string of arsons
Caldwell County prosecutors charged Harold Edwards Jr., of Kansas City, with first-degree murder and setting a string of arsons in May.
Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
Kansas City police ask for help in locating man last seen Thursday
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen Thursday afternoon. Malcolm S. Sieggen, 77, was last seen getting on a city bus at around 5 p.m.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police ask for help in finding 77-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 77-year-old man last seen Thursday evening. Police said Malcolm S. Sieggen was seen getting on a Metro city bus heading south from Northwest 112th Street and Ambassador Drive at 5 p.m. Authorities said Sieggen was...
Police shoot man at Independence gas station
A man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by an Independence police officer at a gas station Thursday morning.
Kansas City police searching for missing 73-year-old man
Kansas City police are searching for Ronald Rattler, a missing 73-year-old man believed to have undiagnosed dementia.
KCTV 5
Relatives grieve the loss of 17-year-old killed during shooting on Halloween in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A community vigil will be held this weekend for 17-year-old Turner High School student Katron Harris who was killed during a shooting on Halloween near S. 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Kan. Katron’s family members say he was a loving and caring...
KMBC.com
Charges filed in deadly KCK shooting on Halloween night
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County prosecutors have charged Daijon Estell in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party that killed one teenager and injured six others. Estell, 22, is facing 12 criminal charges, including first-degree murder. Police said there was an invite-only party at a home in...
Police say driver killed in late Wednesday crash in KCK
One person died late Wednesday night in a crash in Kansas City, Kansas, in which a car went down an embankment and caught fire.
Woman says Kansas City officers used excessive force; KCPD investigating
A Kansas City woman said her late-night walk turned brutal when she was attacked by a Kansas City, Missouri police officer.
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
Two people hurt in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Kansas City
KCPD is investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.
Suspect facing charges in shooting death of teen at KCK Halloween party
Daijon Estell was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the killing of 17-year-old Katron Harris after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.
KMBC.com
Live: Kansas City police helicopter pursing reportedly stolen pickup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are involved in an incident with a stolen pickup Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City. News Chopper 9 first...
KCTV 5
Raytown police arrest Independence man in connection to woman found dead lying in road
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Seven days a week Jack Rose walks up and down 87th street in Raytown. “I walk a long way and I do it every day,” Rose said. The same street on Halloween night he remembers seeing much commotion. “Sirens started coming, it was quite...
KMBC.com
JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
KMBC.com
Lawrence police warn of smash-and-grab 'Felony Lane Gang'
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are warning people of a traveling gang that’s been breaking into cars and stealing what’s inside. The "Felony Lane Gange" is from Florida and travels the country robbing people of the items in their cars. Lawrence police say they have taken several...
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
KCPD reaches settlement with family of man shot, killed by officers in 2019
A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson has confirmed that the department has reached a settlement with the family of Terrance Bridges.
Troopers arrest 2 people in Northland road rage case
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Connor T. Raimo, 19, and a juvenile in connection with a road rage case on I-35 in Clay County.
Comments / 0