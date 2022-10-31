Read full article on original website
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ending Sees Japan's Top Cosplayer Celebrate The Series
Kaguya-sama: Love is War has brought its long-running romantic comedy to an end with the latest chapter, and the top cosplayer from Japan is going all out for it with some special Kaguya Shinomiya cosplay! Aka Akasaka's long-running romantic comedy series first kicked off its run in the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump back in 2015 before moving on to Weekly Young Jump for the duration of its run. Following 280 plus chapters of the series bringing Kaguya and Miyuki Shirogane closer together, now the series has come to an end with its latest release ending their story for now.
Naruto Cosplay Puts Cool New Spin on Momoshiki
Momoshiki might still be trapped in Boruto's body in both the Shonen franchise's anime and manga, but that isn't stopping his shadow from looming large in the series. While Code has taken the reins of the Kara Organization, the Otsutsuki are still pulling the strings as the underling to Jigen is attempting to get revenge following his master's death. Now, one cosplayer has perfectly given Momoshiki a gender swap using some spot-on cosplay for the most terrifying look that the villain has sported in the series to date.
Another Chicago Med Star Just Left the Series
NBC's beloved One Chicago franchise is losing yet another star this year. During Wednesday night's new episode of Chicago Med, Asjha Cooper's character, Vanessa Taylor, announced that she had plans away from the hospital, effectively writing her off of the series. Following the episode's airing, Variety confirmed that Cooper had officially left the series and Wednesday represented her last episode of Chicago Med.
Netflix's Dahmer Falls Out of Top 10 After New Thriller, Crime Doc Released
After over a month of domaining Netflix, the hit original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has fallen out of the streaming service's daily Top 10 entirely for the first time. The Evan Peters-starring series has been a fan-favorite ever since it premiered, despite courting controversy the entire time as well. Premiering in September, the series arrived at the exact right time that people were looking for new horror content to watch ahead of the Halloween season, catapulting the series to the #2 English-language TV series of All-Time on Netflix. Now that October is over? Dahmer is done.
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
Adult Swim Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Rescuing It From Netflix
Adult Swim has cancelled a major fan-favorite series after rescuing from its previous Netflix cancellation in a shocking move after two seasons with the network. Lisa Hanawalt's Tuca & Bertie originally debuted as an original animated series with Netflix, but was not picked up for a second season until Adult Swim had revealed that they actually picked up the series for a new batch of episodes. The second season turned out to be such a success with Adult Swim that it was followed up by a third season that debuted earlier this Summer. Unfortunately, that's going to be it for now.
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Shines With Suneater
The Big Three have been a big part of My Hero Academia since first arriving in the Shonen series, with the three students often rightfully thought of as the most powerful students at UA Academy. With the sixth season covering the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga, Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki all will have a role to play in these major arcs. Now, one fan has taken the opportunity to bring Suneater to life, using some ingenious cosplay to highlight the hero's unique Quirk.
Westworld Cancelled at HBO After Four Seasons
In a move that almost no one saw coming, HBO has cancelled Westworld after four seasons. This news comes after series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have been vocal about wanting to wrap up the entire narrative with a fifth and final season. In a statement provided to THR, HBO writes: "Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey."
Loki's TVA Agents Nearly Had Major Super-Powered Suits
Loki's TVA agents could have looked very different on Disney+. New images from Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series have fans wondering what could have been. Wunmi Mosaku and her fellow hunters were outfitted like shock troopers in the Marvel Studios show. But, Loki's resident authority had some designs that wouldn't have looked out of place in Halo or Destiny at one point in development. Arm shielding and exoskeleton touches not that different from Green Goblin's redesign in Spider-Man: No Way Home are all over these images. It's curious to think how that would have changed the feel of the series for some of the people watching at home. Check out the wild pictures for yourself down below!
Naruto Reveals All-New Look at Hokage Kakashi
Naruto Uzumaki may be the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf, but the hero is far from its first leader. From Hashirama to Hiruzen and Tsunade, a slew of powerful ninja has held the title to date. Of course, few can forget Kakashi held the post before Naruto came into office, and fans have wanted to see more of his tenure for ages. And now, we've been given a new look at his time all thanks to Naruto: The Steam Ninja Scrolls.
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Tank Hero, Ramattra
As teased earleir this week, Blizzard has officially announced the next tank coming to Overwatch 2 with the reveal of Ramattra. The official origin video for the character, along with a post from Blizzard's Overwatch blog, offers new details about the hero who was previously seen at the end of the Overwatch "Storm Rising" event. The leader of Null Sector, the Omnic terrorist group that was central to the "Uprising" event back in 2017, Ramattra will officially launch as a playable tank in Overwatch 2 when season two of the series begins on December 6th. Check out the origin story for the character, and read more, below!
Black Adam Editors Reveal When They Received Henry Cavill's Superman Scene (Exclusive)
The man in black has finally arrived in the DC Universe. Black Adam opened in theaters last month to much fanfare, as leading man Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and company led a global press tour that included stops in New York, Toronto, London, Madrid, and Mexico City. This culminated what Johnson has touted as a 14-year journey, as he was initially linked to Teth-Adam way back in 2008. With over a decade of ideas in the Black Adam writers' room, scribes Adan Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani were tasked with confining those concepts down to one script, director Jaume Collet-Serra was charged with bringing it to life, and editors Mike Sale, ACE and John Lee were trusted with whittling down the footage to 125 minutes.
Bleach Cosplay Suits Up Yoruichi for Battle
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the screen at last, and it has never felt better seeing our heroes. After all, Ichigo Kurosaki has kept a low profile for the past decade, but now he is back with Bankai in tow. The same goes for the rest of our Soul Reapers, and now, one fan is celebrating Yoruichi's comeback with a new cosplay.
The Witcher Fans Petition Netflix Following Henry Cavill News
Over the weekend, Netflix announced that following Season 3 Henry Cavill was stepping away from the role of Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of The Witcher. Starting with Season 4, the character will be played by Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, fans were shocked by the news when it was initially announced and since then this shock has evolved into anger and disappointment. To this end, fans have created a petition on Change.org to bring Cavill back and instead fire the writers of the show. The petition has achieved nearly 20,000 signatures in just three days.
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution Announced by Ubisoft
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution -- starring Giancarlo Esposito, the actor behind the villain in Far Cry 6 -- has been announced by Ubisoft and is slated to release sometime in February 2023. While the name may suggest this is Far Cry 6 DLC or a standalone Far Cry spin-off, it's not. Rather, Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution is a prequel audible series. And for now, this is the extent we know about it.
Vault Comics Partners With Metallica, Pete Wentz, and More on New Graphic Novel Line
Vault Comics has been responsible for some cult-classic comic series over the years, many of which have translated their stories to movies, television, and more. On Friday, the publisher announced a new domain that they will be collaborating with — the world of music. Today, Vault Comics announced Headshell, a new line of graphic novels inspired by and in collaboration with a wide array of recording artists. Headshell graphic novels present original stories inspired by artists' careers and music, giving fans an all new way to connect with the artists and music they love. The initial list of artists and bands involved with Headshell books includes Metallica, Def Leppard, The Beach Boys, Fall Out Boys' Pete Wentz, Redman, and more. The initiative will launch with Dying Inside, a graphic novel from Wentz, Hannah Klein, and Lisa Sterle.
Critical Role Author Madeleine Roux on "Fun, Weird and Unexpected" The Nine Eyes of Lucien Novel
Critical Role's newest novel explores The Mighty Nein campaign from the perspective of one of its main villains. Earlier this week, Penguin Random House released Critical Role: The Mighty Nein--The Nine Eyes of Lucien, a new novel written by Madeleine Roux that explored the origins of Lucien, the enigmatic mercenary and blood hunter whose life became entangled with The Mighty Nein in many ways. Last week. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Roux about her experience writing the book, how she approached researching Lucien, and whether she would venture back into the world of Critical Role for a second time.
Director by Night: Behind-the-Scenes Werewolf by Night Special Is Now Streaming
Marvel fans may have to wait a week until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theatres, but there's still some exciting new content on Disney+. Not only is Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law now available to stream, but Director by Night also just hit the site. The new documentary goes behind the scenes of Marvel Studios' first "special presentation," Werewolf by Night. At 54 minutes, the new doc has the same runtime as the special, so get ready to learn a whole lot about the Michael Giacchino-directed project.
Classic PS3 Series Revealed for PlayStation Plus Premium Library
PlayStation is bringing a classic series from the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 eras to the PS5 via the console's PlayStation Plus Premium library. Earlier this year, Sony found a way to deliver a much requested feature to its fans on modern consoles. For years, many have asked for generational backward compatibility beyond just the PS4. While it's not quite the same as Xbox's backward compatibility, PlayStation has made it so fans can access a wide spanning library of games from across the various generations of consoles, including the PS1, PS2, and PS3. This has allowed fans to go back and visit their favorite classics, get introduced to new ones, and have access to a lot of games.
