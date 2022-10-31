Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Why is He Back on the Streets?Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
A tribute to classic tunes creates sweet memories: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Strongsville Community Theater put on another showstopper with “A Tribute to the Great American Songbook.”. This was their second annual fundraiser that supports the SCT Jean Thom Scholarship Fund. The fund provides scholarships to Strongsville High School seniors who wish to pursue university studies in the performing arts.
Paramore returning to Cleveland for first time in more than a decade
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The nostalgic 1990s pop-punk vibes created at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas last month will continue into Cleveland in 2023. Paramore has announced its much anticipated North American tour, which will stop at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on June 4.
Valley Forge High School presents ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Nov. 11-13
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Going down a rabbit hole is exactly what Valley Forge High School’s drama club has planned for its fall production. A cast of roughly 35 students, with a crew of about 40 kids, presents “Alice in Wonderland” Nov. 11-13 in the Independence Boulevard theater.
Berean Daniel Stearns and Harvey, side-by-side in battle: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — After almost 157 years, many of us are familiar with the major events and personalities associated with the Civil War. But seldom do we come across a human interest story based on a soldier whose final resting place is Woodvale Union Cemetery in Middleburg Heights. His...
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
Heights Schools Foundation has new executive director: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Laura Schwartz Loebl has been selected as the new executive director of The Heights Schools Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District. Loebl is a 1987 Heights High School graduate who has gone to build a career of more than...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Despite Mayor Justin Bibb’s enthusiasm, a councilman raises ‘constructively cynical’ questions about Cleveland’s new lakefront planning drive
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Can Cleveland get it done this time on the lakefront?. At City Hall Thursday evening, Mayor Justin Bibb kicked off the first in a series of six public forums aimed at reaching civic consensus on how best to create a strong new connection between downtown and the Lake Erie waterfront at North Coast Harbor.
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Vintage Loft store brings new flair to Brunswick: Community Voices
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Whether you are looking for antique furniture or seasonal decor, Brunswick’s Vintage Loft has it all. The second-hand store recently opened off Pearl Road, at 4295 Manhattan Circle, next to Brunswick Middle School. Sue Ziegler and Angie Easa are the owners of this eclectic location. The...
St. Ignatius ‘makes some magic happen’ in 50-49 comeback win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — “Make some magic happen.”. St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle told that to his players at halftime Friday night, trailing Cleveland Heights by 28 points in the OHSAA Division I regional quarterfinals.
Medical Mutual honors local volunteers: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Two Medina County residents were among six Northeast Ohioans who have been named 2022 Medical Mutual Outstanding Senior Volunteers. The honorees serve their communities in many ways, giving of their time and talent to all kinds of great causes. Medical Mutual’s Outstanding Senior Volunteers were recognized at...
Summit County launches pilot program to introduce minority students to legal education, careers
AKRON, Ohio – Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, Akron Municipal Court Judge David Hamilton and Akron Public Schools have launched a new pilot program, Raising the Bar, to introduce students to legal education and career opportunities. The program aims to help address racial and ethnic disparities at law schools...
Akron breaks ground on $5.5M renovations to Perkins Woods Pool
AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron broke ground on renovations to the Perkins Woods Pool at 899 Diagonal Road on Tuesday. The project is estimated to cost $5.5 million and will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Community Development Block Grant funds and general operating funds, according to the city.
Beachwood second grader forms Save-the-Earth club to collect litter from grounds of Bryden School
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- A Bryden School second grader has taken action to make the world around him a cleaner place by starting at the school the Save-the-Earth Club. Shin Hashiba said he was only in kindergarten when he first noticed that there was too much litter on the grounds around his school. In September of this year, he was inspired by his class’s start-of-the-week Mindset Monday lesson to do something about his concern.
University of Akron discriminated against two professors during 2020 layoffs, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two former University of Akron professors accused the university of discrimination during widespread layoffs because of pandemic-related budget cuts, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday. Aigbe Akhigbe and Bhanu Balasubramnian filed the lawsuit in federal court in Akron and accused the university of discriminating against them...
Archbishop Hoban rushes for 346 yards in 41-13 Division II playoff win over Barberton
AKRON, Ohio — Lamar Sperling continued his run toward possibly becoming Ohio’s Mr. Football, rushing for 261 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries as host Hoban rolled past visiting Barberton Friday, 41-13, in a Division II, Region 5 matchup. With the victory, the 11-1 Knights, who are...
Sierra to open in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
