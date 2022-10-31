ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

A tribute to classic tunes creates sweet memories: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Strongsville Community Theater put on another showstopper with “A Tribute to the Great American Songbook.”. This was their second annual fundraiser that supports the SCT Jean Thom Scholarship Fund. The fund provides scholarships to Strongsville High School seniors who wish to pursue university studies in the performing arts.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Despite Mayor Justin Bibb’s enthusiasm, a councilman raises ‘constructively cynical’ questions about Cleveland’s new lakefront planning drive

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Can Cleveland get it done this time on the lakefront?. At City Hall Thursday evening, Mayor Justin Bibb kicked off the first in a series of six public forums aimed at reaching civic consensus on how best to create a strong new connection between downtown and the Lake Erie waterfront at North Coast Harbor.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medical Mutual honors local volunteers: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Two Medina County residents were among six Northeast Ohioans who have been named 2022 Medical Mutual Outstanding Senior Volunteers. The honorees serve their communities in many ways, giving of their time and talent to all kinds of great causes. Medical Mutual’s Outstanding Senior Volunteers were recognized at...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron breaks ground on $5.5M renovations to Perkins Woods Pool

AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron broke ground on renovations to the Perkins Woods Pool at 899 Diagonal Road on Tuesday. The project is estimated to cost $5.5 million and will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Community Development Block Grant funds and general operating funds, according to the city.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Beachwood second grader forms Save-the-Earth club to collect litter from grounds of Bryden School

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- A Bryden School second grader has taken action to make the world around him a cleaner place by starting at the school the Save-the-Earth Club. Shin Hashiba said he was only in kindergarten when he first noticed that there was too much litter on the grounds around his school. In September of this year, he was inspired by his class’s start-of-the-week Mindset Monday lesson to do something about his concern.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Sierra to open in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy