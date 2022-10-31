Bicyclist struck, killed in Fairfield identified
FAIRFIELD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 60-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairfield on October 29.The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
According to Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ray B. Dover Jr. was biking on Graselli Road when he was hit by a car around 6:15 p.m. The coroner’s office said the vehicle that struck Dover left the scene following the crash.
Dover was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 7:32 p.m.
The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 0