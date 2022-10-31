ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Instagram issue locks users out of accounts

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mxz2_0it7hbQo00

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night. According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man found guilty for 2019 murder of his girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the 2019 murder of his girlfriend Latoya Jones. Prosecutors said Martin murdered Jones after Jones said she wanted to break up with him. Martin shot Latoya Jones in the back of her head on Sept. 10, 2019. Jones later died of her injuries six […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with murder in Oakwood Terrace shooting

CORRECTION: Lakendrick Holmes was arrested and charged in connection to a Sept. 14 deadly shooting. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a August shooting at Oakwood Terrace Apartments, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. Lakendrick Holmes, 26, was charged with second degree murder. On September 14, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

11-year-old girl shot in Prichard: City spokesperson

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the city Wednesday evening. According to officials, the girl was shot at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments on St. Stephens Road. She does not have life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are investigating and are looking for suspects. Anyone […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man leads deputies on chase, wrecks car, found with 191 grams of cocaine: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After trying to flee officers and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man was found with 191 grams of cocaine, pills and a stolen gun, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. Cameron Parker, 30, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, Flee/Elude High Speed with Disregard for […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

6 vehicles stolen from Mobile dealership

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several suspects were caught on camera stealing cars from a Mobile car dealership on Moffett Road Wednesday night, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said “several” suspects kicked in the back door of the business, stole keys and drove vehicles off the D. Wallace Auto sales lot. The MCSO […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

50-year-old man killed, hit by car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car on East I-65 Service Road. Gregory McDermott, 50, was hit by a car at around 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the release. Police saw McDermott “lying on the roadway, unresponsive,” when they […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Possible shooting on Meaher Street in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Prichard Police Department are currently on Meaher Street, near Telegraph Road. According to the Mobile County crime map, a shooting occurred on the street at 9 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information at this time.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

24-year-old killed in crash on Rangeline Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 24-year-old woman was killed after she was in a crash involving an 18-wheeler, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Laseppia Hazwood, 24, was killed when the car she was driving hit the back of an 18-wheeler. According to officials, Hazwood was driving in the southbound lane on Rangeline […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy