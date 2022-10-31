Steelers players 'like' photo of Javon Hargrave crushing Kenny Pickett

As 93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree puts it, “well, this isn’t the best of looks.”

Former Steelers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave posted a few photos and a video on his Instagram account, highlighted by a photo of him sacking Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the caption, “’They ain’t believe’ God DID.”

Nothing wrong with Hargrave posting about his accomplishments against his former team, the only problem, Pickett’s teammates are liking the photo of him being sacked.

Linebacker Marcus Allen, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and even offensive lineman Chuks Okorafor were among the many that “liked” the post.

It’s one thing to support a former teammate, but when it’s a picture of him absolutely crushing your quarterback, maybe wait until his next post to “like” it.

Especially Okorafor, who is part of the unit that allowed Hargrave to get through to make the sack.

More than likely, it’s Hargrave’s former teammates just showing support, but it isn’t a good look, even if there isn’t any ill-intent behind it.

But, Pickett did call out his teammates after the game saying that along with himself, his teammates aren’t prepared enough.

So even if liking the Hargrave’s post was innocent, the perception can easily be misconstrued.