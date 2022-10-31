ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NJ.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Tony Pollard inadvertently ignites war between friends

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best running back duos in the NFL right now and it isn’t exactly creating peace in the world. Fans, media analysts, and former players are talking about who should be RB1 for America’s Team and it’s become such an intense debate that some are ready to throw hands.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Injury News

The Philadelphia Eagles had an unfortunate roster move to announce this Wednesday. Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been placed on injured reserve. Davis suffered an ankle injury last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He took a medical cart from the sideline to the locker room. Since the Eagles have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game Won’t Be on TV)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys are getting significant help even after quiet deadline

Unsurprisingly, the NFL trade deadline came and went without a big move from the Dallas Cowboys on Monday or Tuesday. While many fans expected a move for a wide receiver to help out an offense that showed its ceiling last Sunday, the front office will move on with what they have.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kyle Schwarber had great reaction to Phillies being no-hit

The Philadelphia Phillies were held hitless by the Houston Astros in a 5-0 loss in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, but Kyle Schwarber isn’t sweating it. The Phillies outfielder was asked after the game about his team being no-hit by the combined efforts of four Astros pitchers who appeared in Game 4.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

