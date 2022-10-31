Read full article on original website
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Digital Trends
This 50-inch 4K TV is in the discount bin at Walmart for $238
Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup with the help of retailers’ TV deals. One of the cheapest offers that you can avail yourself of right now comes from Walmart, which is selling the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $238, down from its original price of $268. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price.
I’m a coin collector – your Lincoln penny could be worth $3,525, the exact ‘small date’ to look for
THIS regular-looking penny could be worth thousands of dollars, as long as you have a few minor details. An expert and coin collector, who goes by the name the_coin_guy to his TikTok family, originally found this penny on the Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS). This content is common for him...
Digital Trends
Cheap 15-inch laptop: this Windows machine is $139 today
If you need a laptop, complete with a webcam, at an unbelievable price, then we’ve got what you’re looking for. Or, more specifically, Walmart does. The 15.6-inch version of the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is on sale for only $139. That’s $30 off the $169 price it typically sells for. It’s really hard to imagine the price being any lower than this. Also, as this is from Walmart, we’re never quite sure exactly when the deal will end, so it’s best to act now.
Digital Trends
Monster deal knocks $300 off the popular HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop
Are you on the hunt for laptop deals? For added versatility from your device, you may want to check out the available 2-in-1 laptop deals, which currently includes a $300 discount for the popular HP Envy x360. The 2-in-1 laptop is yours for just $900 instead of its original price of $1,200, but if you want to take advantage of this bargain from HP, you’ll need to hurry because we’re not sure when it will end.
Digital Trends
Twitter’s edit button could soon be free for all users
Ever since Elon Musk closed the deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion last week, events have been moving fast at the social media company. Musk and his inner circle, along with a number of senior executives who still have their jobs, reportedly spent the weekend trying to work out where exactly to take the platform and its global community of around 230 million people.
Digital Trends
Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today
Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
Digital Trends
PlayStation VR2 launches in February and it costs more than a PS5
Sony finally announced that the PlayStation VR2 will release on February 22, 2023. It’ll cost notably more than its predecessor, with base models retailing for $550. In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirmed that preorders for the VR headset in North America will begin on November 15 on the PlayStation Direct website. Players will have the option to purchase the basic version for $550, a bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain for $600, and a $50 charging station for the PlayStation VR2’s Sense controllers.
Digital Trends
Ultimate Leica vs. Hasselblad phone camera test has a decisive winner
Leica and Hasselblad are the two big-name camera brands making a huge impact on smartphones. Leica, having recently split from its successful relationship with Huawei, has now partnered with Xiaomi, while Hasselblad works closely with both OnePlus and Oppo. There are other camera brand partnerships in the smartphone world, such as Zeiss and Vivo, but none have the same level of global brand awareness.
Digital Trends
How, when, and where to watch Disenchanted on its premiere day
After many years of anticipation, Disney is finally releasing Disenchanted, the sequel to the beloved musical, Enchanted. The film premieres on November 18, and if you’ve been patiently waiting for the next chapter in Giselle’s story, you’ll want to know exactly how and where to watch. How...
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II console settings
While pure skill is king in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, having the right settings can certainly improve your performance. Tinkering with the settings is part of the Modern Warfare II experience, but as with most things in the series, there are an overwhelming number of options to choose from.
Digital Trends
Matter Launch Day Event brought big news about future updates, compatible products
Matter and its accompanying certification program were announced last month, and now we’re getting our first official look at how companies will be using the new connectivity standard in their smart home lineup. The Matter Launch Event kicked off today in Amsterdam — and it sounds like manufacturers are...
Digital Trends
Switch to Straight Talk and get the iPhone SE (2020) for $149
The Straight Talk phone service is one of those widely kept secrets within the tech world. Those of us who use it are among you, but we don’t talk about it too much. The glamour of Sprint, AT&T, or your 5G phone plan just isn’t there, but all of the convenience and reliability sure is. Instead, Straight Talk is one of the nation’s best prepaid phone plans, where you get exactly what you pay for and no extra hidden fees. If you’re interested in trying it out, we have one of those phone deals that is the perfect fit for Straight Talk. Specifically in the form of an iPhone SE (2020) that is locked to Straight Talk, available from Walmart at only $149. That’s a full $100 off the typical price while the deal lasts.
Digital Trends
Cross a gift off your holiday list with this $90 AirPods deal
If you’re on the hunt for a good deal on a high-quality set of wireless earbuds, you may want to jump for Walmart’s sale on the second generation Apple AirPods with charging case. Also called the AirPods 2, these sharp-looking earbuds are one of the best AirPods deals we’ve seen. For this sale, Walmart slashed the price of these AirPods from $124 to just $90, a $34 savings from an earlier sale price and an impressive discount from the original $159 list price. We suggest you snap up this deal quickly, whether it’s for yourself or for an iPhone user on your holiday shopping list.
Digital Trends
Great, now even the RTX 4090 power connectors are starting to melt
The Nvidia drama just got worse as Tom’s Hardware has reported on an Nvidia RTX 4090 power connector meltdown. This comes hot on the heels of stories of the GPU’s 16-pin power adapter overheating and melting. “Maybe the first burnt connector with native ATX3.0 cable,” redditor u/nk950357 posted,...
Digital Trends
Shopping for a Google Chromecast with Google TV? It just got cheaper
Are you on the hunt for discounts involving Google’s Chromecast devices? Look no further than Walmart, which just slashed the price of the Google Chromecast with Google TV with a $9 discount, making it more affordable at $40 from its original price of $49. There’s no information on how long this reduced price will last though, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying this streaming device — perhaps even multiples of it — you should finalize your purchase without hesitation.
Digital Trends
I used an app to create 3D models with my iPhone, and it’s shockingly great
The pace of innovation in artificial intelligence image generation is phenomenal. One company — Luma Labs — provides an excellent example of a practical, yet hugely entertaining use of the latest technology applied to 3D images. Luma AI is in beta testing on the iPhone and eventually will...
Digital Trends
More Ratchet and Clank games are joining PlayStation Plus Premium
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank franchise, Sony announced that it is adding five new games from its PlayStation 3 era to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service on November 15. A few Ratchet & Clank games were already available on Sony’s revamped PS Plus...
Digital Trends
AMD just subtly dunks on Nvidia’s melting RTX 4090 power adapters
AMD and Nvidia don’t typically reference each other by name at public events, but at its RX 7000 and RDNA 3 launch, AMD just made some indirect nods to Nvidia’s recent problems with melting power adapters. “There’s no need to rebuild your desktop. No need to upgrade your...
