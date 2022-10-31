ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Secretary of Defense to welcome Fort Bragg soldiers back from Europe

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 6 days ago

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Soldiers who have recently returned to Fort Bragg after a nine-month deployment will be welcomed back by the top official at the Department of Defense.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will visit the military installation Tuesday. DOD said Austin would receive unit briefings, conduct troop engagements, and host a spouse roundtable during his trip.

UPDATE: United States Secretary of Defense visits, welcomes home Fort Bragg troops deployed for Russia, Ukraine War

As tensions grew around Ukraine in February, soldiers from the the XVIII Airborne Corps were deployed to Germany in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. More than 300 personnel were tasked with providing a Joint Task Force-capable headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Those soldiers returned Friday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bl91H_0it7hJjq00
    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Ramos XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282kRF_0it7hJjq00
    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Ramos XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qrflz_0it7hJjq00
    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Ramos XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg NCO Academy
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y09Sj_0it7hJjq00
    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Ramos // XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRub2_0it7hJjq00
    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Ramos // XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

“It’s an incredible honor to serve alongside the men and women of the XVIII Airborne Corps,” said Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, the commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. “Our Soldiers answered the nation’s call by supporting our European Allies and partners during a historic period. We thank them and their Families for their sacrifice and welcome them back home to the place that is the beacon of liberty.”

The U.S. also temporarily deployed about 20,000 additional forces and now has approximately 100,000 U.S. service members throughout Europe, the DOD said.

“This was a historic mission for America’s Contingency Corps”, said Command Sgt. Maj. T.J. Holland, senior enlisted advisor for the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. “This was the first time the Corps has deployed to the European continent since World War II, and the commander and I are proud of every one of our Soldiers who rapidly deployed to reassure our Allies and partners, and showing the American people the Army’s standards of readiness and perseverance this organization embodies.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

Southern Pines man charged with child-sex crimes

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines man faces multiple charges of statutory rape, police said Thursday. The Southern Pines Police Department said Keishawn Bobby Brown, 21, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of statutory rape, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer. Brown is […]
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy