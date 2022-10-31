Report: White Sox to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for managerial opening

(670 The Score) The White Sox’s never-ending managerial search has a new name involved.

Chicago has received permission from the New York Yankees to interview bench coach Carlos Mendoza for its managerial opening, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports reported Monday morning. Mendoza’s name hadn’t been tied to the White Sox previously, and his emergence adds another layer to the mystery of a process in which few details have leaked out.

Mendoza, 42, has worked in the Yankees organization since 2009. He has been New York’s bench coach for each of the past three seasons after previously serving as the Yankees’ infield coach.

A native of Venezuela, Mendoza played in the minor leagues for more than a decade.

Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen and Braves third-base coach Ron Washington are two candidates who have been on the team’s radar, but it appears unlikely Chicago will tab one of them as its next manager, Heyman reported. Astros bench coach Joe Espada has been ruled out to be the White Sox’s next manager after the team expressed interest in him, a source told 670 The Score.

Speculation has also emerged that the White Sox have interest in Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long, though details are scarce on that front. Philadelphia is currently tied 1-1 against Houston in the World Series, with Game 3 set for Monday evening.

