ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

NTSB investigating deadly plane crash in Luzerne County

By WILK News
NewsRadio WILK
NewsRadio WILK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfRwz_0it7gvIp00
Plane crash in Hanover Twp/Luzerne County Photo credit Bob Kadluboski/Facebook Live

The investigation into a fatal plane crash in one part of Luzerne County over the weekend continues. Members of the National Transportation Safety Board have been in Hanover Township since the incident occured Saturday afternoon. What is described as an amateur-built aircraft crashed three minutes after taking off from Wyoming Valley Airport, on Doran's farm on East St. Mary's Road in Hanover Township. The pilot and passenger on board both died at the scene. Investigators with the NTSB spent yesterday collecting and documenting the wreckage of the and will take it to Delaware where they will continue their investigation. The NTSB is also asking anyone who finds any of the wreckage, which they say may be in an area from the airport in Forty Fort to the crash site, or may have witnessed the crash or may have video to contact them.

Comments / 0

Related
wkok.com

UPDATE: Route 11 N Exit now OPEN in Shamokin Dam

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the Route 11 northbound lane is closed at the Route 11 / 15 split, near the former Ted’s Landing, in Shamokin Dam, Monroe Township, Snyder County, due to a tractor trailer crash. Motorists can still access Route 11 northbound, towards Northumberland...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
WBRE

Two men found dead in Scranton apartment, one hospitalized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police tell Eyewitness News a death investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a Vine Street apartment and another was hospitalized. According to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Vine Street around 11:17 p.m. Thursday for a […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

One lane reopened after I-81 south crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states one lane of Interstate 81 south has reopened following a crash.  According to PennDOT, exit 185, the President Biden Expressway in Scranton closed earlier Thursday for a crash. Details on the crash are limited at this time. PennDOT said they reopened one lane of traffic around 1:30 p.m. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mailbox break-ins investigated in Luzerne County

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Outside the Shickshinny Post Office on North Canal Street is a patch of dirt where a blue post office collection box sat until recently. "There have been reports of other boxes that have been broken into — some outside of post offices, some in neighborhoods," said U.S. Postal Inspector George Clark.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Two died from carbon monoxide in fire

SUNBURY, Pa. — The coroner has released the cause of death for the two victims in a deadly fire. Abrianna Anstey and her 3-year-old son Brayden died in the house fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury over the weekend. The coroner says they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Their...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Lycoming County

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A man died after a crash on Tuesday in Lycoming County. It happened on Route 44 in Nippenose Township, near Jersey Shore. The coroner says Stephen Zwald, 57, from Jersey Shore, lost control of his pickup while trying to pass another vehicle. He was pinned in the vehicle after he slammed into a utility pole.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police find explosives in a house where fugitive was hiding

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County fugitive was found hiding with explosives in a house in Williamsport in September. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and now faces additional charges. Steven Randal Guthrie, 37, of Williamsport, will face two counts of second-degree felony unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction, and one count of criminal trespassing according to court records. State Police Trooper Bryan Carlson...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals

Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with attempted homicide in Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they have arrested a teen they believe is involved in a Williamsport shooting that left a man injured back in April. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on April 14 officers responded to the rear of the Brandon Cafe around 1:30 a.m. after shots were heard in […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal authorities are searching for answers after a deadly plane crash. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed just steps from where dozens of families were boarding a hayride in Luzerne County Saturday. The small plane crashed near the entrance to Doran’s Farm in Hanover […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Police seeking Chestnuthill theft suspect

State police at Fern Ridge are investigating a theft from an Exxon store on Weir Lake Road,. Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Police say a white man was observed on store surveillance cameras removing screws form the side of a stationary gambling machine. The man took $1,971 from the machine and...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

NewsRadio WILK

Wilkes-Barre, PA
643
Followers
326
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

WILK Newsradio covers Northeast PA with news, talk, Penn State Football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey. Listen to WILK-AM on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wilknews

Comments / 0

Community Policy