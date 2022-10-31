NTSB investigating deadly plane crash in Luzerne County

Plane crash in Hanover Twp/Luzerne County Photo credit Bob Kadluboski/Facebook Live

The investigation into a fatal plane crash in one part of Luzerne County over the weekend continues. Members of the National Transportation Safety Board have been in Hanover Township since the incident occured Saturday afternoon. What is described as an amateur-built aircraft crashed three minutes after taking off from Wyoming Valley Airport, on Doran's farm on East St. Mary's Road in Hanover Township. The pilot and passenger on board both died at the scene. Investigators with the NTSB spent yesterday collecting and documenting the wreckage of the and will take it to Delaware where they will continue their investigation. The NTSB is also asking anyone who finds any of the wreckage, which they say may be in an area from the airport in Forty Fort to the crash site, or may have witnessed the crash or may have video to contact them.