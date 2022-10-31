LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Moulin Rouge was built back in 1955 on the corner of Bonanza and H Street near Downtown Las Vegas. ”We just want the opportunity we think being here today by the grace of God has given us the opportunity and the community to be overjoyed in what we are bringing back,” said Gene Collins a member of the Las Vegas Moulin Rouge LLC.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO