FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts celebrating 70th birthday with 70-cent doughnuts in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While Randy’s Donuts may have just opened its Las Vegas store earlier this year, the eatery has actually been around for decades in Southern California. In celebration of its upcoming milestone 70th birthday, Randy’s Donuts announced that it will sell its famous doughnuts for...
Fox5 KVVU
Drivers announced for F1 Las Vegas launch party
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four popular Formula 1 drivers will be in Las Vegas this weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party on the Strip. Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, George Russell and Alex Albon will all be in attendance for the party and car run, set for Caesars Palace on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for missing teen last seen on Halloween
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a 17-year-old last seen on Halloween. Timothy Miller was last seen around 6:20 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 6100 block of W. Charleston Boulevard. Police said Miller may exhibit aggressive behavior. Police said not to approach Miller and...
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD’s Cold Case Team cracking decades-old cases in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last Thursday, Las Vegas police arrested 64-year-old Paul Nuttall for the murder of then-25-year-old Sandra Difelice. The crime happened in December of 1980, nearly 42 years ago. Late last year, the department linked a deceased suspect to the murders of 16-year-old Kim Bryant in 1979...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip to see lane closures Thursday-Sunday for free F1 fan event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those traveling around the Las Vegas Strip should be advised of lane and road closures that will be in place due to Formula 1′s free fan event. According to a news release, lane and road closures will impact both north and southbound portions of the Las Vegas Strip for the event.
Fox5 KVVU
Hopeful plans in place to remake Moulin Rouge Hotel and Casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Moulin Rouge was built back in 1955 on the corner of Bonanza and H Street near Downtown Las Vegas. ”We just want the opportunity we think being here today by the grace of God has given us the opportunity and the community to be overjoyed in what we are bringing back,” said Gene Collins a member of the Las Vegas Moulin Rouge LLC.
Fox5 KVVU
Formula 1 fans excited for launch event and Las Vegas Grand Prix
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Engines are revved up, cars are shiny, excitement in the air, while Formula one drivers have hit different cities, here at home, preparations in place to get the strip ready. It’s a multi-billion-dollar project, and it’s no surprise Las Vegas is getting a lot of...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas airport signage slowly transitioning to Harry Reid name
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners received an update on the airport renaming project Tuesday morning. County leaders approved the project in February 2021. Since then, the Clark County Aviation Director says crews have changed out signs at the Sunset Road airport viewing area, the Arrivals curb, entrance doors, baggage claim and some parking garage areas.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old
UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police search for group of robbery suspects
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men and two women they say robbed a store at gunpoint. According to a news release on the night of October 21 the people seen in photos, released by the commercial robbery unit, grabbed merchandise and tried to walk out without paying.
Fox5 KVVU
Disney’s Frozen, the Broadway musical, coming to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Smith Center has announced that tickets for Disney’s Frozen, the Broadway musical, will go on sale this Friday. According to a news release, “Frozen,” the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 10-day engagement at the Smith Center in Las Vegas from March 8-18, 2023.
Fox5 KVVU
New hotel-casino proposal on the Las Vegas Strip could fill void on resort corridor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal for a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip got the green light from Clark County officials, though there is no timeframe for when construction could start. The Clark County Zoning Commission approved a proposal from Tilman Fertitta and Fertitta Entertainment, which...
Fox5 KVVU
24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death of a woman hit by a suspected DUI driver over the Halloween weekend marked the 125th traffic-related fatality in the jurisdiction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The woman’s mother on Wednesday shared how her daughter’s life is not just another statistic....
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street Experience announces artist lineup for free NFR kick off party
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced the artist lineup for its free “Downtown Hoedown” event that will kick off the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. According to a news release, held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the “celebration will transform the world-famous Fremont Street Experience...
Fox5 KVVU
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
Fox5 KVVU
Pregnant woman hit by car in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pregnant woman was hit by a car Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Nov. 3 on E. Harmon Ave. north of S. Nellis Blvd. According to police, a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Nellis when a pregnant woman entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross Nellis. The woman was hit by the car and the car drove away, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line.
Fox5 KVVU
Formula 1 fans frustrated at unavailable tickets, skyrocketing hotel prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - F1 released a statement Thursday afternoon saying that the priority list pre-sale allotment has sold out due to overwhelming demand. Formula 1 fans are in what feels like a never-ending pitstop, “there were no tickets available, all of my friends who tried the exact same thing and it’s so frustrating,” said Doreen Thieven.
Fox5 KVVU
Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD. When the Clark County School District makes a purchase more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered.
