wbiw.com
Second Annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Contest online voting is now open
INDIANA — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament has officially tipped off with online voting now open at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. The contest, which celebrates the state’s long manufacturing history, boasts a 54-company field. There is a wide range of makers and their...
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
Deer firearms season begins on Saturday, November 12th
INDIANA – Listen up hunters, deer firearms season runs from Nov. 12 – Nov. 27. Don’t risk license delays due to technical difficulties or long lines at your local retailer. Plan to buy your deer hunting license early. If you want to buy online, check that you...
19 healthcare organizations in Indiana recognized for their commitment to improving cardiovascular health
INDIANA — Across Indiana, 19 healthcare organizations received American Heart Association outpatient program achievement awards for commitment to reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke by improving high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and blood pressure management. The awards recognize a commitment to following the latest evidence- and science-based care guidelines.
Indiana Department of Education provides updates on work to prioritize academic standards around key skills and traits
INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to the Indiana State Board of Education on its ongoing, statutorily-required work to update Indiana Academic Standards to align with the key skills and traits necessary for students to be successful after high school graduation. “From one...
