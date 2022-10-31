ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wbiw.com

Second Annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Contest online voting is now open

INDIANA — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament has officially tipped off with online voting now open at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. The contest, which celebrates the state’s long manufacturing history, boasts a 54-company field. There is a wide range of makers and their...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others

INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Deer firearms season begins on Saturday, November 12th

INDIANA – Listen up hunters, deer firearms season runs from Nov. 12 – Nov. 27. Don’t risk license delays due to technical difficulties or long lines at your local retailer. Plan to buy your deer hunting license early. If you want to buy online, check that you...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

19 healthcare organizations in Indiana recognized for their commitment to improving cardiovascular health

INDIANA — Across Indiana, 19 healthcare organizations received American Heart Association outpatient program achievement awards for commitment to reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke by improving high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and blood pressure management. The awards recognize a commitment to following the latest evidence- and science-based care guidelines.
INDIANA STATE

