saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee basketball preview: 10 things to know (and a prediction) about the 2022-23 season
Tennessee basketball is (almost) back and has a strong chance of being better than ever. The Volunteers are looking to build off their 1st SEC Tournament title since 1979 with a stout group of returning starters, a capable unit of freshmen and 1 of the better coaches in the SEC to boot.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final thoughts (and a prediction) for Tennessee-Georgia
I didn’t think we’d see the day in which Tennessee would travel to Georgia as the No. 1 team in America. A top-3 showdown in Athens will be unlike anything we’ve seen among these rivals in my lifetime (I was born in 1990). Want in on the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart calls on Georgia fans to lose their voices at Saturday’s game against Tennessee
Kirby Smart is calling the Dawgs, and calling on them to be loud when they show up to Sanford Stadium on Saturday. No. 1 Tennessee will march into Athens 8-point underdogs to No. 3 Georgia in what promises to be an epic SEC clash this weekend. Not only are bragging right on the table for the Bulldogs and Vols, but an SEC East conference title, and a potential CFP berth as well.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia
As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
Look: Tennessee Star Quarterback Hendon Hooker Lands New NIL Deal
2022 has been an incredible year for Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker. His sensational year - on top of the accolades - has landed him a pretty awesome NIL deal. The Tennessee quarterback announced a NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville via his Instagram page on Thursday afternoon. "Grateful to...
Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed
College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to Tennessee being No. 1, speaks to the challenge of the Georgia defense
Josh Heupel said the Vols understand the test at Georgia on Saturday, and it’s time to lay it all out on the line. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Heupel reacted to Tennessee being ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. “Didn’t know where we would...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story
Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
How Kellie Harper’s Past As a Player Is Shaping the Vols’ Future
Ten years after Pat Summitt’s retirement, her former point guard is leading a Tennessee program with high expectations. But she isn’t trying to be a carbon copy of her former coach.
rockytopinsider.com
‘Tyreke Can Put That Ball In The Bucket’: Key Brings Scoring Prowess To Tennessee
Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key came to Tennessee as a relatively unknown commodity for a grad transfer who’s already played four years of college basketball. Key hasn’t played in over a year due to a shoulder injury, transferred from a mid-major and was mildly recruited coming out of Clay County High School.
This is what the world was like the last time the Tennessee Vols were No. 1
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Do you remember the last time the Vols were the No. 1 team in the country?. Times have a way of changing, and for Tennessee Football and Vols fans -- it changed with a turbulent couple of decades after the glory of the 1998 championship season. Tennessee hadn't been ranked No. 1 in any national poll or rankings since the Vols won the national title that season.
Johnson City Press
Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs
After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
WATE
UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
athleticbusiness.com
Tennessee Sideline Reporter Fired After Her Racist Tweets Resurface
A University of Tennessee sideline reporter has been fired after social media posts from eight years ago resurfaced wherein she used the N-word. Kasey Funderburg has reportedly stepped down after old tweets surfaced in which she allegedly used the racial slur. Just moments before Funderburg was exposed, she had called...
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Jones finds fulfillment coaching son’s football team
There was a time when Wes Jones was running a high school football program in the Knoxville area as head coach. The limelight may have been a little brighter in those days, but nothing can match the fulfillment that comes with coaching his son’s Pee Wee football team. Jones...
wvlt.tv
Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
WYSH AM 1380
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
WYSH AM 1380
UCOR: Transition at TWPC in OR is complete
(UCOR press release) Environmental Management contractor UCOR last week assumed responsibility of the Transuranic Waste Processing Center (TWPC) and waste processing operations at Oak Ridge. EM’s contract with the previous contractor operating the facility, North Wind Solutions, expired Oct. 26. “We completed a pretty intensive 60-day transition, but now...
Suspects named after standoff at Heiskell dollar store near I-75
A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that a SWAT team has been called to standoff at a store in Heiskell.
